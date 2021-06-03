2021 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Award and Scholarship Recipients Announced
Dozens of students received scholarships, fellowships, and cash awards in recognition of their outstanding work in a digital ceremony on May 22, 2021.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the national awardees of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, which was held virtually in convenings for each discipline that began on March 8, 2021 and continued through May 22, 2021. Dozens of students received scholarships, fellowships, and cash awards in recognition of their outstanding work in a digital ceremony on May 22, 2021. These student artists from across the United States were selected from the eight virtual regional festivals that were held January 6 through February 28, 2021.
"This has been a remarkable year that forced students to adapt, and in doing so these students found new ways of working that have expanded their toolkits in ways that will make them stronger artists and change-makers in the field," said KCACTF Artistic Director, Gregg Henry. "The students led us, making it more necessary than ever to find ways of gathering to recognize the work, champion equity on stage and in the rehearsal room, and celebrate our diversity."
The National Festival included opportunities for students to participate in master classes and to engage with colleagues from across the nation and working artists from across the country. Additionally, each of the eight regional festivals included a pre-conference Anti-Racist Theater Workshop with Nicole Brewer and a Critics Lab created and led by Jose Solís for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) who haven't been welcomed into cultural criticism, whether through lack of opportunity or because they didn't know they were allowed to see themselves as critics.
The recipients of the awards, scholarships, and fellowships announced at the National Festival are listed below. Following that are honors representing outstanding and distinguished achievement recognized by the KCACTF National Committee and the KCACTF National Office at the Kennedy Center.
THE ASPIRE ARTS LEADERSHIP FELLOWS PROGRAM
Sponsored by the League of Resident Theaters (LORT) and the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, this program is designed to cultivate a new generation of artistic and administrative leaders for the American Theater with a focus of engaging Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and members of other groups that are consistently underrepresented in the field. This diverse national cohort of fellows assembled from all of KCACTF's eight regions engaged in topics concerning equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism as well as leadership skills building, investigation of institutional challenges, and professional networking opportunities.
The following awards are given in partnership with The College of Fellows of the American Theatre, whose primary purpose, since 1965, is to promote and encourage the highest standards of research, writing, and creativity in educational and professional theatre through honoring distinguished service and notable accomplishment by individuals of recognized national stature.
The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards are made possible by the generosity of arts philanthropist Charlene Gordon, the College of Fellows of the American Theatre, and the Kennedy Center. Awardees are chosen by Fellows Cheryl Black of the University of Missouri, David Leong of Virginia Commonwealth University, and Kathryn Ervin of California State University, San Bernardino, in consultation with the ASPIRE Arts Leadership Faculty. The recipients, each distinguished emerging arts leaders, advocates, and activists, will receive a $1000 award, and a trip to Washington D.C. for participation in Arts Advocacy Day presented by Americans for the Arts in Spring 2022, or a Kennedy Center residency in late Summer 2021, featuring mentorship by Gail Humphries Mardirosian, Washington D.C. artistic leaders, and Senior Kennedy Center Administrative and Programming staff.
The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards for 2020 are Isha Rao of Slippery Rock University and Jada Alexia Hampton of the University of Southern Indiana.
The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards for 2021 are Kelli Crump of University of Michigan-Flint and Sierra Lancaster of Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
The College of Fellows John Cauble Emerging Leader Awards are given in memory of Fellow John Cauble, thanks to a gift by Thomas Schumacher, President and Producer of Disney Theatrical Group, who credits the late UCLA Professor Cauble as the mentor who led to his distinguished career as a Producer. Two awards of $5,000 are given each year to two outstanding participants of the ASPIRE Arts Leadership program, designed to mentor and advance the careers of young leaders of color, and are selected by Victoria Nolan and Kelvin Dinkins Jr. of Yale School of Drama, Khady Kamara of Second Stage Theatre, and Curt Columbus of Trinity Repertory Theatre, the four co-directors of the program, representing of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT).
The 2020 recipients of the John Cauble Emerging Leader Award are Isha Rao of Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and Jada Alexia Hampton of the University of Southern Indiana.
The 2021 recipients of the John Cauble Emerging Leader Award are Kelli Crump of University of Michigan-Flint and Nadel D. Henville of Emmanuel College in Massachusetts.
Sierra Lancaster of Boston Conservatory at Berklee will join the team at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center as an Arts Administration Fellow.
THE Michael Kanin PLAYWRITING AWARDS
This program encourages and supports the development of student-written plays through a variety of honors including potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards. The 2021 recipients are as follows:
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award went to Dream Hou$e by Eliana Pipes, Boston University.
The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award went to TumbleWEEDS by Anuhea Brown, NYU. Second place went to Saturday the 13th by Isaiah Reaves, University of Iowa.
The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School. Second place went to Good Fit by Nkenna Akunna, Brown University. Distinguished Achievement went to Songs of a Caged Bird by Christopher Lindsay, Brown University/Trinity Repertory and The Write Choice by Daysha Veronica, UCLA.
The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards went to Good Fit by Nkenna Akunna, Brown University. Second place went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School. Distinguished Achievement went to The Write Choice by Daysha Veronica, UCLA, and Songs of a Caged Bird by Christopher Lindsay, Brown University/Trinity Repertory.
The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Awards went to summertime: an interlude by Aniello Fontano, University of New Mexico and I'm Lot Lane (a solo effort) by Keola Simpson and members of ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye), University of Hawai'i at Manoa, and How to Clean Your Room (and remember your trauma) by J. Chavez, Western Washington University.
The KCACTF Musical Theater Award went to The Preparation to the Death of Mary Dyer by Jeremy Geragotelis, University of Iowa.
The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Awards went to Reap the Grove by Caity-Shea Violette, Boston University. Second place went to The Anxiety of Laughing by Andrew Justvig, University of California, Riverside, and Hard Places, Garrett Zuercher, Hunter College. Dave Osmundsen of Arizona State University was recognized for Distinguished Achievement for his play Light Switch.
The Latinx Playwriting Awards went to The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo by Iraisa Ann Reilly, NYU, and Temporary by Amy Toruño, University of Illinois. Distinguished Achievement went to ¡Nails! a happy gay latina play by Eliana Pipes, Boston University and En Las Sombras by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University.
The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award went to Goods by Lauren Ferebee, University of Arkansas.
The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Awards for outstanding play for young audiences went to En Las Sombras by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University. Second place went to Exotic Deadly or the MSG Play by Keiko Green, University of California, San Diego. Distinguished Achievement went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University.
The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting went to [cowboy face] by Elise Wien, Boston University. Second place went to The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo by Iraisa Ann Reilly, NYU, and Long by Charlie Oh, the Julliard School. Distinguished Achievement went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University, and The Migratory Patterns of the North American Monarch Butterfly and Development of Featherless Sons or A Great Migration by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego.
The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards went to The Migratory Patterns of the North American Monarch Butterfly and Development of Featherless Sons or A Great Migration by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego. Second place went to Jar of Fat by Seayoung Yim, Brown University. Distinguished Achievement went to Exotic Deadly or the MSG Play and Hometown Boy by Keiko Green, University of California, San Diego.
The Paula Vogel Playwriting Awards went to Long by Charlie Oh, the Julliard School. Second place went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School.
The National Undergraduate Playwriting Awards went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University. Second place went to Radial Gradient by Jasmine Sharma, Northwestern University. Distinguished Achievement went to Land of Opportunity by Jeremiah Abdullah, University of Texas at Austin.
The John Cauble Awards for Outstanding Short Play went to Omo Mi by Sadia Alao, University of Maryland College Park, and Outraged by Jayne Deely, Indiana University at Bloomington. This program recognizes outstanding one-act plays and Alao and Deely each received a $500 award, and membership in the Dramatists Guild of America and the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis.
The Gary Garrison Award for Outstanding Ten-Minute Play went to Bev Playing Bev in "The Money Shot" by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin, Madison. This award, named after the former Director of the Dramatists Guild Institute and Executive Director for Creative Affairs of the Dramatist Guild of America, recognizes outstanding ten-minute plays. Palmer received a $500 award and membership in the Dramatists Guild of America and the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis.
THE Irene Ryan ACTING SCHOLARSHIPS
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship for 2020 went to Rashun Carter, Illinois State University, and the second place recipient was Destiny Mosely, Sam Houston State University, Texas. The 2021 Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship went to Terrence Mayfield, Illinois State University, and the second place recipient was Katarina Tyler, University of Wyoming. Carter and Mayfield received a $5,000 scholarship and Mosely and Tyler received a $2,500 scholarship.
The regional finalists and their acting partners were eligible for additional scholarships, fellowships, and awards.
The College of Fellows Jane Alexander Emerging Artist Awards are given to an actor each year selected from the National Finalists or Partners of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships who, in addition to their scholarship audition have submitted an essay reflecting on Integrity: the Responsibility of an Emerging Theatre Artist. The $2500 award has been selected by a panel designated by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre.
The 2020 recipient of the College of Fellows Jane Alexander Emerging Artist Award was Jimmy Nguyen, Doane University, Nebraska, and the 2021 Award went to Gerald Kitt, University of Central Florida.
The Mark Twain Scholarship for Comic Performance for 2020 went to Jimmy Nguyen, Doane University, Nebraska, and the second place recipient was Allison Walker, Southern Oregon University. The 2021 recipient was Frank Ramirez, California State University, Los Angeles, and the second place recipient was Kirstin VanRenselaar, Alfred University, New York. Nguyen and Ramirez received $1,500 scholarships. Walker and VanRenselaar received $500 scholarships.
The recipients of the $1500 National Partners of the American Theatre Classical Acting Award was Jimmy Haynie of California State University, Fresno for 2020. The 2021 recipient was Kirstin VanRenselaar of Alfred University, New York. The National Partners of the American Theatre (NAPAT) is an organization made up of former organizational leaders of KCACTF, committed to the goals and mission of the organization to support emerging artists.
The recipient of the $500 Kingsley Colton Award for Outstanding Partner was Arium Andrews, California State University, Fresno.
THE OPEN JAR INSTITUTE SCHOLARSHIP
The recipients of the 2020 Open Jar Institute's Musical Theatre Scholarship was Julia Rakus of Binghamton University, and the 2021 recipient was Hannah Verdi of the University of Idaho. New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program, the Open Jar Institute provides select students intensive one-on-one training with some of the Broadway theatre's most distinguished teaching artists, performers, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors.
THE SDC NATIONAL FELLOWSHIPS
In association with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States.
The SDC National Fellowship went to Rainah Gregory, University of Virginia.
The Theatrical Intimacy Education Professional Learning Fellowship went to Sarah Honerman, Minnesota State University,Mankato.
The Wildwind Performance Lab Directing Fellowships went to María Amenábar Farias, Illinois State University, and Matthew Mullin, California State University, Fullerton.
The Kennedy Center Directing Intensive Scholarships went to Sarah Curtis, University of Texas at El Paso; Matthew Pezzulich, Adelphi University, New York; Patrick Reilly, Bates College, Maine; and Erin Smith, Western Washington University.
THE KENNEDY CENTER AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN SCENIC, COSTUME, LIGHTING, SOUND DESIGN, AND STAGE MANAGEMENT
Designs of the regional finalists were displayed digitally during the National Festival and the National Design Respondents, distinguished artists in theatrical design, have selected award recipients in each category. First Place National Kennedy Center Design Award recipients received $1000, Second Place recipients received $500, and Third Place, runners up, and honorable mentions received $250.
The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Scenic Design went to Georgia Fried, Salisbury University, Maryland. Honorable Mentions went to Laura Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles, and Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho.
The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Costume Design went to Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Second Place went to Zechariah Saenz, Michigan State University. Third Place went to Kelsey Blotter, Texas Tech University.
The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Sound Design went to Anna Mitchell Johnson, Hollins University, Virginia. Second Place went to Frank Vondra, Minnesota State University, Mankato. Third Place went to Samantha Noto, Suffolk University, Massachusetts.
The Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design went to Kat Yo, University of Portland, Oregon, and Clara Wiebe, Oklahoma City University. Runner-up went to Hunter Mountz, Salem State University.
Regional finalists were also eligible for the additional design awards and fellowships. The 2020 and 2021 recipients were:
The National Partners of the American Theatre Design Award for 2020 went to Alina Cannon, Weber State University (scenic design). The award for 2021 went to Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (costume design). Cannon and Travis each received $1,500. The National Partners of the American Theatre (NAPAT) is an organization made up of former organizational leaders of KCACTF, committed to the goals and mission of the organization to support emerging artists.
Julia Egizio of Lewis University in Illinois will join the team at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center as a Stage Management Fellow.
THE DRAMATURGY FELLOWSHIPS
In association with the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA).
The New Harmony Project Dramaturgy Residencies went to Natasha Hawkins, Salisbury University, Maryland, and Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University, Texas. A new educational partner, The New Harmony Project is an arts organization that supports and celebrates writers and their work. For more than three decades, The New Harmony Project has lifted up optimistic, hopeful stories of strength, courage, and the resiliency of the human spirit.
The Iris Turcott LMDA Conference and Intensive Fellowship went to Bradley Hewlett, Texas Tech University.
The Wildwind Performance Lab Dramaturgy Residencies went to Spencer North, Earlham College, Indiana; Kevin Harris, Western Washington University; and Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University, Texas. Participants in the WildWind Performance Lab, Brian Quijada and Jim Wren artistic directors, on the campus of Texas Tech University, are immersed in a non-traditional and process-oriented developmental laboratory featuring Hansol Jung, Sara Porkalob, Daniel Irazarry, and Deb O, among others, as artists-in-residence.
The Kennedy Center Dramaturgy Intensive Scholarships went to Melanie Anthony, Santa Monica College, California; Tiffani Hagan, University of South Carolina; Emma Loney, University of Minnesota, Duluth; and Tess Nunan, Manhattan College.
THE INSTITUTE FOR THEATRE JOURNALISM AND ADVOCACY SCHOLARSHIP TO THE O'NEILL NATIONAL CRITICS INSTITUTE
The O'Neill National Critics Institute Scholarship went to Matthew Eggers, University of Michigan.
The WildWind Performance Lab Arts Journalism Fellowship went to Charles Lin, MiraCosta College, California.
THE KCACTF UNDERGRADUATE THEATRE SCHOLAR AWARD
"Can I Put My Hand There? Creating Solutions at a Collegiate Level to Prevent Sexual Harassment Towards Women" by Ashleigh Owens, Bradley University, Illinois.
Honorable Mention went to "The ONNAGATA: A Reflection of Edo Period Views of Femininity" by Alea Tran, Linfield University, Oregon.
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES AT THE VANGUARD
During these unprecedented times, KCACTF celebrates these imaginative and evocative theatre-makers and productions as being at the forefront of a revolution in artistry that ignites conversations of national importance through innovation in process, content, form, design, technology, outreach, and audience engagement.
CITIZEN ARTISTS AWARDS
The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento
ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso and NPR's 88.5 KTEP
SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans
FOR HURTING HANDS University of the Ozarks
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton
CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills
ORIENTAL FADDAH AND SON Windward Community College
PIPELINE Florida International University
THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University-Johnson
BLACK FLAG University of Minnesota, Moorhead
IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College
DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham
EXPRESSIONS A NECESSARY CONVERSATION! South Georgia State College
TRIGGERED University of Central Florida
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri
WELL Marietta College
WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University
BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey
IN THIS MOMENT: REFLECTIONS OF OUR TIME University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Hope College
20K LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA University of Toledo Black Theatre Ensemble
THE eCARPA OF LA VICTIMA LaGuardia Community College
TO GATHER APART Suffolk University
THE LARAMIE PROJECT Manhattan College
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: UNIQUE THEATRICAL EVENT
ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN audio plays by Georgina Hernández Escobar, Virginia Grise, Andrew Siañez De La O, and Julia Rosa Sosa-The University of Texas at El Paso, NPR's 88.5 KTEP, and State of the Arts, hosted by Marina Monsisvais
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento
THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College
THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University - Johnson
JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College
WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay
ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso and NPR's 88.5 KTEP
INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Riverland Community College
OF THE DEEP Iowa State University
JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College
GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE Truman State University
WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University
HEAVEN ON EARTH York College of Pennsylvania
THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi
TIME ZONES APART Union College
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg
SOMNIUM Rochester Institute of Technology & National Technical Institute for the Deaf
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL PRODUCTION DESIGN
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University
THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University
THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans
DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg
THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATURGY
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Ambree Feaster
BALTIMORE Ramapo College-Daniel Ciba
ICONIC University of Central Missouri-Sabrina Ortiz
JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College-Rachel Smart
ORIENTAL FADDAH AND SON Windward Community College-Jeremy Keuma
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento-Salvador Vasquez
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS Spokane Fall Community College-the Company
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN LIGHTING DESIGN
THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Diane Baas
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort)¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Rachel Sorensen
STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside -Jake Bray
20K LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA University of Toledo Black Theatre Ensemble-Stephen Sakowski
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University-the Company
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa -Jesse Höyhtyä
MEASURE FOR MEASURE University of South Florida-Marilyn Gaspardo Bertch
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Kirsten Katt
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Jane Hillier-Walkowiak
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN
ReUNIÓN REVOLUTIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso-Ian Gilliam
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Isaiah Parnell
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Fernando Pacheco
THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University-the Company
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Zach Snyder
STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside-Kevin Gray
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University-Sarah Bedard
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PUPPET DESIGN
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University-Ally Kineman
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Jane Hillier-Walkowiak
JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College-Ethan Koerner
OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-the Company
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN SCENIC DESIGN
CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills-Amanda Stuart
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Michael M. Harvey
STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside-Jody Sekas
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PROJECTION DESIGN OR DIGITAL EDITING
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Michael M. Harvey
UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Lionel McCulloch
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi-Jax Wright
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Fernando Pacheco
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN STAGE MANAGEMENT
DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Southern Oregon University-Finlay Kuester and Johanna Bautista
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Rebecca Francis
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M-Caitlynn Sandoval
THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Becca Ferrante
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE RADIO PLAY Central Connecticut State University-Sam Satagaj
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Alex "Bovie" Boisvert
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Alexandra Norhold
UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Becs Smith
THE ODD GEOMETRY OF TIME Adelphi University-Carrie McElroy
BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey-Thomas J. Donohoe II
THE BALTIMORE WALTZ Salisbury University-Katie Hopwood
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Hope College-Lisbeth Franzon
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Ethan Castillo
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Mikki Johnson
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Connor Biondi
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Mason Hunter
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Maya Hernández-Pearson
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Bree Cloud
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Kariyana Chanté
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Abbi Roe
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Michael Olinger
SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans-Alexandria Miles
SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans-Danielle James
FOR HURTING HANDS University of the Ozarks-Petron Brown
THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Justin William Davis
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Keola Simpson
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Trinitee Pearson
THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Alexis Reda
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Caleb Dion
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Madison Gallagher
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Margaret Sweeney
IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College-Vonnie Wilborn
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri-Danny Gage
WELL Marietta College-Gwen Sour
UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Aaron Kirk
summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico-Kenneth McGlothin
summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico-Danielle McPhaul
TO GATHER APART Suffolk University-Anastasia Bolkwadze
TO GATHER APART Suffolk University-Vincent Douglass
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ENSEMBLE COLLABORATION
PERFORMANCE AND PRODUCTION
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University
REUNIÓN REVOLUTIÓN RADIO The University of Texas at El Paso
LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University
summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico
CHARLOTTE'S WEB Oklahoma State University
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton
CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills
DisCONNECT University of Alabama Birmingham
THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University
IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg
BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey
ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMPANY-GENERATED WORK
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton
DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham
THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College
TO GATHER APART Suffolk University
OF THE DEEP Iowa State University
UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University
IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: OVERALL PRODUCTION
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento
SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans
THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University
GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE Truman State University
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg
BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Darryl V. Jones
SWEAT California State University, Sacramento-Nicole C. Limón
THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Peter Sampieri
ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso-Rebecca Rivas
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Bradley J. Behrmann
THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Bill Ware
CHARLOTTE'S WEB Oklahoma State University-Jenny Lamb
I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Christine Jamlig Chang and Catherine Ann Restivo
LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Saundra McClain and Abel Marquez
DisCONNECT University of Alabama Birmingham-David H. Parker and Roy Lightner
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Faith Carlson, Dories Barton, Sharon Ott, and Wes Seals
OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-Amanda Petefish-Schrag
TILIKUM University of Central Missouri-Dreá Lewis
MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Maria Enriquez
WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University-Rashaud Matthews
UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Charlie DelMarcelle
HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University-Evan Mueller
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY
CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills-Marco A. Carreon
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL DIRECTION
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Bradley J. Behrmann
THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Justin Cowan
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION
OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-Ben Schrag
KCACTF STUDENT NOMINEES BY DISCIPLINE
ASPIRE ARTS LEADERSHIP FELLOWS
In association with LORT
Nadel D. Henville, Emmanuel College
Sierra Lancaster,Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Jillian Harvey, Howard Community College
Keche Arrington, Towson University
Kelli Crump, University of Michigan-Flint
Jordan Hall, Illinois College
Cheyenne Singleton, Auburn University at Montgomery
Tony George, Auburn University at Montgomery
Sabrina Ortiz, University of Central Missouri
Isabelle Rivera, the University of Texas at El Paso
Gwynnevere L. Cristobal, Humboldt State University
Andrea Morín Fernandez, San Diego State University
THE INSTITUTE FOR THEATER JOURNALISM AND ADVOCACY
Diana Witt, James Madison University
Matthew Eggers, University of Michigan
Bianca Utset, Florida International University
Meghan McGehee, Kansas State University
Jamison Driskill, Texas Tech University
Elijah Rakha-Sheketoff, Western Washington University
Scott Kriloff, California State University, Northridge
Charles Lin, MiraCosta College
THE RANDY LUTZ ALLIED DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Jade Gordon, Middlesex Community College
Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music
Colin Franz, Oakland University
Jax Wright, University of Southern Mississippi
Bronwyn Reagan, Cottey College
Gillian Andersen, University of Central Oklahoma
Kat Yo, University of Portland
Daria Volynska, Santa Monica College
LIGHTING DESIGN
Hunter A. Mountz, Salem State University
Christina Tyree, Muskingum University
Katarina Yo, University of Portland
Jessica Baker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Katy T Baronich, University of Southern Mississippi
Maren Taylor, Northwestern College
Clara I Wiebe, Oklahoma City University
Rachel Sorensen, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
SCENIC DESIGN
William Sexton, Bridgewater State University
Georgia Fried, Salisbury University
Michael Mason, Illinois State University
Paige Bergen, College of Charleston
Lindsay Webster, the University of Kansas
Elizabeth Campbell, Texas Tech University
Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho
Laura Alejandra Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles
SOUND DESIGN
Samantha Noto, Suffolk University
Jack W Purves, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Anna Mitchell Johnson, Hollins University
Frank Vondra, Minnesota State University Mankato
Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University
Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho
COSTUME DESIGN
Jade Zhang, Bates College
Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music
Zechariah Saenz, Michigan State University
Olga Goupalova, the University of Southern Mississippi
Lindsay Webster, the University of Kansas
Kelsey Blotter, Texas Tech University
Emily Feil, California State University, East Bay
Jocelyn Tamayo, East Los Angeles College
STAGE MANAGEMENT
Jadzia Devis, SUNY Sullivan and SUNY New Paltz
Thomas John Donohoe, Ramapo College of New Jersey
Julia Egzio, Lewis University
Gabrielle Scott, Georgia Southern University
LD Dowell, University of South Dakota
Jaydn Johanson, Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi
Lauren Boesch, Colorado State University
Johanna Sophia Romo, California State University, Fullerton
THE Irene Ryan ACTING SCHOLARSHIPS
Rémani Lizana, Salem State University
Kirstin VanRenselaar, Alfred University
Terrence Mayfield, Illinois State University
Gerald Kitt II, University of Central Florida
Christina Short, Northwest Missouri State University
Ashlyn Evans, Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi
Katarina Tyler, University of Wyoming
Frank Ramirez, California State University, Los Angeles
THE MUSICAL THEATRE FELLOWSHIPS
Olivia Amaral, Dean College
Haley Franke, Adelphi University
Lexie Schultz, Saginaw Valley State University
Ethan Sidney Turbyfill, Pellissippi State Community College
Caitlin Sparks, Anoka Ramsey Community College- Coon Rapids
Samara Shavrick, Texas Tech University
Hannah Verdi, University of Idaho
Madeline Edwards, Mira Costa College
THE NATIONAL FINALISTS OF THE JOHN CAUBLE AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING SHORT PLAY
Omo Mi by Sadia Alao, University of Maryland College Park
Outraged by Jayne Deely, Indiana University Bloomington
Theresa's Breasts by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spencer by Madison Miller, Texas State University
THE NATIONAL FIALISTS OF THE GARRY GARRISON NATIONAL TEN-MINUTE PLAY AWARD
Bev Playing Bev in "The Money Shot" by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin- Madison
Limes in Santo Domingo by Abi Mirikitani, University of Missouri
What We Will Be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University
Into the Mystic by Kalina Gallardo, University of Texas at El Paso
THE STAGECRAFT INSTITUTE OF LAS VEGAS SCHOLARSHIPS
Gianna Agostino, University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Des Aguilera, Humboldt State University
Katy Baronich, University of Southern Mississippi
Hope Bellinger, George Fox University
Johnathan Billington, George Fox University
Jonah Bobilin, University of Hawai'i at Manoa
Claire Brenia, University of Southern Mississippi
Lorin Brewer, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Anica Broekemeier, South Dakota State University
Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho
Alex Campbell, California State University, East Bay
Athena Carvajalath, Maricopa College
Laura Chipman, Salem State University
Anthony DeCosmo, Colorado State University
Mason Dill, Colorado State University
Lauren "LD" Dowell, South Dakota State University
Jordan Draper, University of Southern Utah
Adrienne Dudley, Utah State University
Caleb Eugley, SUNY Plattsburgh
Georgia Fried, Salisbury University
Desiree Galvez, California State University, East Bay
Molly Garrison, Truman State University
Josh Gibson, Florida International University
Issac Goldbaum, Salem State University
Jade Gordon, Middlesex Community College
Elisabeth Goulding, Brigham Young University
Jordan Hall, Illinois College
Eliza Haynie, Weber State University
Amanda Henney, University of Oregon
Laura Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles
Harrison Hoffert, University of Michigan
Anna Johnson, Hollins University
David Juarez, California State University, East Bay
Pacifique Kabanda, San Bernardino Valley College
Jordan Kirby, California State University, Fullerton
Sarah LePiere, Colorado State University
Morgan Lessman, Colorado State University
Ben Lowe, University of Central Florida
Peri Macinic, University of Michigan
Michael Mason, Illinois State University
Gabriel Mata, Phoenix College
Sophia Matin, Maricopa College
Carrie McElroy, Adelphi University
Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music
Hunter Mountz, Salem State University
Justin Nanzer, Michigan Tech University
Michaela Nelson, Eastern Connecticut State University
Sam O'Dea, York College of Pennsylvania
Jaden O'Berry, Saginaw Valley State University
Gillian Ortega, University of Oregon
Henry Pederson, University of Michigan
Alexander Pikiben, University of South Dakota
Jack Purves, University of Wisconsin Parkside
Tristan Robb, Michigan Technical University
Carli Scolforo, Siena College
Erin Sellers, Gonzaga University
Jessica Shamble, College of Charleston
Cheyenne Singleton, Auburn University Montgomery
Rachel Sorensen, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Ally Southgate, Truman State University
Justin Sweeney,Truman State University
JocelynTamayo, East Los Angeles College
Maren Taylor, Northwestern College
Aline Toloto, University of Southern Mississippi
Joyanne Tracy, Pierce College
Erin Tsue, Gonzaga University
Christina Tyree, Muskingum University
Daria Volynska, Santa Monica College
Izzy Waldie, Michigan Technical University
Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas
Sophie Wheeler, Marietta College
Alex Wolf, University of Michigan
Jax Wright, University of Southern Mississippi
Kat Yo, University of Portland
Joel Zishuk, University of Central Florida