2021 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Award and Scholarship Recipients Announced

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the national awardees of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, which was held virtually in convenings for each discipline that began on March 8, 2021 and continued through May 22, 2021. Dozens of students received scholarships, fellowships, and cash awards in recognition of their outstanding work in a digital ceremony on May 22, 2021. These student artists from across the United States were selected from the eight virtual regional festivals that were held January 6 through February 28, 2021.

"This has been a remarkable year that forced students to adapt, and in doing so these students found new ways of working that have expanded their toolkits in ways that will make them stronger artists and change-makers in the field," said KCACTF Artistic Director, Gregg Henry. "The students led us, making it more necessary than ever to find ways of gathering to recognize the work, champion equity on stage and in the rehearsal room, and celebrate our diversity."

The National Festival included opportunities for students to participate in master classes and to engage with colleagues from across the nation and working artists from across the country. Additionally, each of the eight regional festivals included a pre-conference Anti-Racist Theater Workshop with Nicole Brewer and a Critics Lab created and led by Jose Solís for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) who haven't been welcomed into cultural criticism, whether through lack of opportunity or because they didn't know they were allowed to see themselves as critics.

The recipients of the awards, scholarships, and fellowships announced at the National Festival are listed below. Following that are honors representing outstanding and distinguished achievement recognized by the KCACTF National Committee and the KCACTF National Office at the Kennedy Center.

THE ASPIRE ARTS LEADERSHIP FELLOWS PROGRAM

Sponsored by the League of Resident Theaters (LORT) and the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, this program is designed to cultivate a new generation of artistic and administrative leaders for the American Theater with a focus of engaging Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and members of other groups that are consistently underrepresented in the field. This diverse national cohort of fellows assembled from all of KCACTF's eight regions engaged in topics concerning equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism as well as leadership skills building, investigation of institutional challenges, and professional networking opportunities.

The following awards are given in partnership with The College of Fellows of the American Theatre, whose primary purpose, since 1965, is to promote and encourage the highest standards of research, writing, and creativity in educational and professional theatre through honoring distinguished service and notable accomplishment by individuals of recognized national stature.

The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards are made possible by the generosity of arts philanthropist Charlene Gordon, the College of Fellows of the American Theatre, and the Kennedy Center. Awardees are chosen by Fellows Cheryl Black of the University of Missouri, David Leong of Virginia Commonwealth University, and Kathryn Ervin of California State University, San Bernardino, in consultation with the ASPIRE Arts Leadership Faculty. The recipients, each distinguished emerging arts leaders, advocates, and activists, will receive a $1000 award, and a trip to Washington D.C. for participation in Arts Advocacy Day presented by Americans for the Arts in Spring 2022, or a Kennedy Center residency in late Summer 2021, featuring mentorship by Gail Humphries Mardirosian, Washington D.C. artistic leaders, and Senior Kennedy Center Administrative and Programming staff.

The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards for 2020 are Isha Rao of Slippery Rock University and Jada Alexia Hampton of the University of Southern Indiana.

The Charlene Gordon Arts Impact Awards for 2021 are Kelli Crump of University of Michigan-Flint and Sierra Lancaster of Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

The College of Fellows John Cauble Emerging Leader Awards are given in memory of Fellow John Cauble, thanks to a gift by Thomas Schumacher, President and Producer of Disney Theatrical Group, who credits the late UCLA Professor Cauble as the mentor who led to his distinguished career as a Producer. Two awards of $5,000 are given each year to two outstanding participants of the ASPIRE Arts Leadership program, designed to mentor and advance the careers of young leaders of color, and are selected by Victoria Nolan and Kelvin Dinkins Jr. of Yale School of Drama, Khady Kamara of Second Stage Theatre, and Curt Columbus of Trinity Repertory Theatre, the four co-directors of the program, representing of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT).

The 2020 recipients of the John Cauble Emerging Leader Award are Isha Rao of Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and Jada Alexia Hampton of the University of Southern Indiana.

The 2021 recipients of the John Cauble Emerging Leader Award are Kelli Crump of University of Michigan-Flint and Nadel D. Henville of Emmanuel College in Massachusetts.

Sierra Lancaster of Boston Conservatory at Berklee will join the team at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center as an Arts Administration Fellow.

THE Michael Kanin PLAYWRITING AWARDS

This program encourages and supports the development of student-written plays through a variety of honors including potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards. The 2021 recipients are as follows:

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award went to Dream Hou$e by Eliana Pipes, Boston University.

The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award went to TumbleWEEDS by Anuhea Brown, NYU. Second place went to Saturday the 13th by Isaiah Reaves, University of Iowa.

The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School. Second place went to Good Fit by Nkenna Akunna, Brown University. Distinguished Achievement went to Songs of a Caged Bird by Christopher Lindsay, Brown University/Trinity Repertory and The Write Choice by Daysha Veronica, UCLA.

The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards went to Good Fit by Nkenna Akunna, Brown University. Second place went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School. Distinguished Achievement went to The Write Choice by Daysha Veronica, UCLA, and Songs of a Caged Bird by Christopher Lindsay, Brown University/Trinity Repertory.

The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Awards went to summertime: an interlude by Aniello Fontano, University of New Mexico and I'm Lot Lane (a solo effort) by Keola Simpson and members of ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye), University of Hawai'i at Manoa, and How to Clean Your Room (and remember your trauma) by J. Chavez, Western Washington University.

The KCACTF Musical Theater Award went to The Preparation to the Death of Mary Dyer by Jeremy Geragotelis, University of Iowa.

The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Awards went to Reap the Grove by Caity-Shea Violette, Boston University. Second place went to The Anxiety of Laughing by Andrew Justvig, University of California, Riverside, and Hard Places, Garrett Zuercher, Hunter College. Dave Osmundsen of Arizona State University was recognized for Distinguished Achievement for his play Light Switch.

The Latinx Playwriting Awards went to The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo by Iraisa Ann Reilly, NYU, and Temporary by Amy Toruño, University of Illinois. Distinguished Achievement went to ¡Nails! a happy gay latina play by Eliana Pipes, Boston University and En Las Sombras by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University.

The Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Award went to Goods by Lauren Ferebee, University of Arkansas.

The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Awards for outstanding play for young audiences went to En Las Sombras by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Ohio University. Second place went to Exotic Deadly or the MSG Play by Keiko Green, University of California, San Diego. Distinguished Achievement went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University.

The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting went to [cowboy face] by Elise Wien, Boston University. Second place went to The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo by Iraisa Ann Reilly, NYU, and Long by Charlie Oh, the Julliard School. Distinguished Achievement went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University, and The Migratory Patterns of the North American Monarch Butterfly and Development of Featherless Sons or A Great Migration by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego.

The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards went to The Migratory Patterns of the North American Monarch Butterfly and Development of Featherless Sons or A Great Migration by Preston Choi, University of California, San Diego. Second place went to Jar of Fat by Seayoung Yim, Brown University. Distinguished Achievement went to Exotic Deadly or the MSG Play and Hometown Boy by Keiko Green, University of California, San Diego.

The Paula Vogel Playwriting Awards went to Long by Charlie Oh, the Julliard School. Second place went to How to Bruise Gracefully by Brittany Fisher, the Julliard School.

The National Undergraduate Playwriting Awards went to Good Heavens! by Daniel Repp, Western Washington University. Second place went to Radial Gradient by Jasmine Sharma, Northwestern University. Distinguished Achievement went to Land of Opportunity by Jeremiah Abdullah, University of Texas at Austin.

The John Cauble Awards for Outstanding Short Play went to Omo Mi by Sadia Alao, University of Maryland College Park, and Outraged by Jayne Deely, Indiana University at Bloomington. This program recognizes outstanding one-act plays and Alao and Deely each received a $500 award, and membership in the Dramatists Guild of America and the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis.

The Gary Garrison Award for Outstanding Ten-Minute Play went to Bev Playing Bev in "The Money Shot" by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin, Madison. This award, named after the former Director of the Dramatists Guild Institute and Executive Director for Creative Affairs of the Dramatist Guild of America, recognizes outstanding ten-minute plays. Palmer received a $500 award and membership in the Dramatists Guild of America and the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis.

THE Irene Ryan ACTING SCHOLARSHIPS

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship for 2020 went to Rashun Carter, Illinois State University, and the second place recipient was Destiny Mosely, Sam Houston State University, Texas. The 2021 Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship went to Terrence Mayfield, Illinois State University, and the second place recipient was Katarina Tyler, University of Wyoming. Carter and Mayfield received a $5,000 scholarship and Mosely and Tyler received a $2,500 scholarship.

The regional finalists and their acting partners were eligible for additional scholarships, fellowships, and awards.

The College of Fellows Jane Alexander Emerging Artist Awards are given to an actor each year selected from the National Finalists or Partners of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships who, in addition to their scholarship audition have submitted an essay reflecting on Integrity: the Responsibility of an Emerging Theatre Artist. The $2500 award has been selected by a panel designated by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre.

The 2020 recipient of the College of Fellows Jane Alexander Emerging Artist Award was Jimmy Nguyen, Doane University, Nebraska, and the 2021 Award went to Gerald Kitt, University of Central Florida.

The Mark Twain Scholarship for Comic Performance for 2020 went to Jimmy Nguyen, Doane University, Nebraska, and the second place recipient was Allison Walker, Southern Oregon University. The 2021 recipient was Frank Ramirez, California State University, Los Angeles, and the second place recipient was Kirstin VanRenselaar, Alfred University, New York. Nguyen and Ramirez received $1,500 scholarships. Walker and VanRenselaar received $500 scholarships.

The recipients of the $1500 National Partners of the American Theatre Classical Acting Award was Jimmy Haynie of California State University, Fresno for 2020. The 2021 recipient was Kirstin VanRenselaar of Alfred University, New York. The National Partners of the American Theatre (NAPAT) is an organization made up of former organizational leaders of KCACTF, committed to the goals and mission of the organization to support emerging artists.

The recipient of the $500 Kingsley Colton Award for Outstanding Partner was Arium Andrews, California State University, Fresno.

THE OPEN JAR INSTITUTE SCHOLARSHIP

The recipients of the 2020 Open Jar Institute's Musical Theatre Scholarship was Julia Rakus of Binghamton University, and the 2021 recipient was Hannah Verdi of the University of Idaho. New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program, the Open Jar Institute provides select students intensive one-on-one training with some of the Broadway theatre's most distinguished teaching artists, performers, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors.

THE SDC NATIONAL FELLOWSHIPS

In association with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States.

The SDC National Fellowship went to Rainah Gregory, University of Virginia.

The Theatrical Intimacy Education Professional Learning Fellowship went to Sarah Honerman, Minnesota State University,Mankato.

The Wildwind Performance Lab Directing Fellowships went to María Amenábar Farias, Illinois State University, and Matthew Mullin, California State University, Fullerton.

The Kennedy Center Directing Intensive Scholarships went to Sarah Curtis, University of Texas at El Paso; Matthew Pezzulich, Adelphi University, New York; Patrick Reilly, Bates College, Maine; and Erin Smith, Western Washington University.

THE KENNEDY CENTER AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN SCENIC, COSTUME, LIGHTING, SOUND DESIGN, AND STAGE MANAGEMENT

Designs of the regional finalists were displayed digitally during the National Festival and the National Design Respondents, distinguished artists in theatrical design, have selected award recipients in each category. First Place National Kennedy Center Design Award recipients received $1000, Second Place recipients received $500, and Third Place, runners up, and honorable mentions received $250.

The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Scenic Design went to Georgia Fried, Salisbury University, Maryland. Honorable Mentions went to Laura Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles, and Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho.

The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Costume Design went to Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Second Place went to Zechariah Saenz, Michigan State University. Third Place went to Kelsey Blotter, Texas Tech University.

The Kennedy Center Award for Excellence in Sound Design went to Anna Mitchell Johnson, Hollins University, Virginia. Second Place went to Frank Vondra, Minnesota State University, Mankato. Third Place went to Samantha Noto, Suffolk University, Massachusetts.

The Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design went to Kat Yo, University of Portland, Oregon, and Clara Wiebe, Oklahoma City University. Runner-up went to Hunter Mountz, Salem State University.

Regional finalists were also eligible for the additional design awards and fellowships. The 2020 and 2021 recipients were:

The National Partners of the American Theatre Design Award for 2020 went to Alina Cannon, Weber State University (scenic design). The award for 2021 went to Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (costume design). Cannon and Travis each received $1,500. The National Partners of the American Theatre (NAPAT) is an organization made up of former organizational leaders of KCACTF, committed to the goals and mission of the organization to support emerging artists.

Julia Egizio of Lewis University in Illinois will join the team at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center as a Stage Management Fellow.

THE DRAMATURGY FELLOWSHIPS

In association with the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA).

The New Harmony Project Dramaturgy Residencies went to Natasha Hawkins, Salisbury University, Maryland, and Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University, Texas. A new educational partner, The New Harmony Project is an arts organization that supports and celebrates writers and their work. For more than three decades, The New Harmony Project has lifted up optimistic, hopeful stories of strength, courage, and the resiliency of the human spirit.

The Iris Turcott LMDA Conference and Intensive Fellowship went to Bradley Hewlett, Texas Tech University.

The Wildwind Performance Lab Dramaturgy Residencies went to Spencer North, Earlham College, Indiana; Kevin Harris, Western Washington University; and Ambree Feaster, Sam Houston State University, Texas. Participants in the WildWind Performance Lab, Brian Quijada and Jim Wren artistic directors, on the campus of Texas Tech University, are immersed in a non-traditional and process-oriented developmental laboratory featuring Hansol Jung, Sara Porkalob, Daniel Irazarry, and Deb O, among others, as artists-in-residence.

The Kennedy Center Dramaturgy Intensive Scholarships went to Melanie Anthony, Santa Monica College, California; Tiffani Hagan, University of South Carolina; Emma Loney, University of Minnesota, Duluth; and Tess Nunan, Manhattan College.

THE INSTITUTE FOR THEATRE JOURNALISM AND ADVOCACY SCHOLARSHIP TO THE O'NEILL NATIONAL CRITICS INSTITUTE

The O'Neill National Critics Institute Scholarship went to Matthew Eggers, University of Michigan.

The WildWind Performance Lab Arts Journalism Fellowship went to Charles Lin, MiraCosta College, California.

THE KCACTF UNDERGRADUATE THEATRE SCHOLAR AWARD

"Can I Put My Hand There? Creating Solutions at a Collegiate Level to Prevent Sexual Harassment Towards Women" by Ashleigh Owens, Bradley University, Illinois.

Honorable Mention went to "The ONNAGATA: A Reflection of Edo Period Views of Femininity" by Alea Tran, Linfield University, Oregon.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES AT THE VANGUARD

During these unprecedented times, KCACTF celebrates these imaginative and evocative theatre-makers and productions as being at the forefront of a revolution in artistry that ignites conversations of national importance through innovation in process, content, form, design, technology, outreach, and audience engagement.

CITIZEN ARTISTS AWARDS

The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento

ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso and NPR's 88.5 KTEP

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans

FOR HURTING HANDS University of the Ozarks

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton

CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills

ORIENTAL FADDAH AND SON Windward Community College

PIPELINE Florida International University

THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University-Johnson

BLACK FLAG University of Minnesota, Moorhead

IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College

DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham

EXPRESSIONS A NECESSARY CONVERSATION! South Georgia State College

TRIGGERED University of Central Florida

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri

WELL Marietta College

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University

BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey

IN THIS MOMENT: REFLECTIONS OF OUR TIME University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Hope College

20K LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA University of Toledo Black Theatre Ensemble

THE eCARPA OF LA VICTIMA LaGuardia Community College

TO GATHER APART Suffolk University

THE LARAMIE PROJECT Manhattan College

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: UNIQUE THEATRICAL EVENT

ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN audio plays by Georgina Hernández Escobar, Virginia Grise, Andrew Siañez De La O, and Julia Rosa Sosa-The University of Texas at El Paso, NPR's 88.5 KTEP, and State of the Arts, hosted by Marina Monsisvais

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento

THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College

THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University - Johnson

JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay

ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso and NPR's 88.5 KTEP

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Riverland Community College

OF THE DEEP Iowa State University

JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College

GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE Truman State University

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University

HEAVEN ON EARTH York College of Pennsylvania

THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi

TIME ZONES APART Union College

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg

SOMNIUM Rochester Institute of Technology & National Technical Institute for the Deaf

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL PRODUCTION DESIGN

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University

THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University

THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans

DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg

THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATURGY

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Ambree Feaster

BALTIMORE Ramapo College-Daniel Ciba

ICONIC University of Central Missouri-Sabrina Ortiz

JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College-Rachel Smart

ORIENTAL FADDAH AND SON Windward Community College-Jeremy Keuma

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento-Salvador Vasquez

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS Spokane Fall Community College-the Company

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN LIGHTING DESIGN

THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Diane Baas

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort)¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Rachel Sorensen

STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside -Jake Bray

20K LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA University of Toledo Black Theatre Ensemble-Stephen Sakowski

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University-the Company

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa -Jesse Höyhtyä

MEASURE FOR MEASURE University of South Florida-Marilyn Gaspardo Bertch

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Kirsten Katt

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Jane Hillier-Walkowiak

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN

ReUNIÓN REVOLUTIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso-Ian Gilliam

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Isaiah Parnell

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Fernando Pacheco

THE MONUMENT Northern Vermont University-the Company

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Zach Snyder

STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside-Kevin Gray

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University-Sarah Bedard

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PUPPET DESIGN

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University-Ally Kineman

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Jane Hillier-Walkowiak

JABBERWOCKY Northwestern College-Ethan Koerner

OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-the Company

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN SCENIC DESIGN

CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills-Amanda Stuart

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Michael M. Harvey

STUPID FUCKING BIRD University of Wisconsin-Parkside-Jody Sekas

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PROJECTION DESIGN OR DIGITAL EDITING

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Michael M. Harvey

UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Lionel McCulloch

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT University of Southern Mississippi-Jax Wright

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Fernando Pacheco

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN STAGE MANAGEMENT

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Southern Oregon University-Finlay Kuester and Johanna Bautista

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Rebecca Francis

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M-Caitlynn Sandoval

THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Becca Ferrante

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE RADIO PLAY Central Connecticut State University-Sam Satagaj

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Alex "Bovie" Boisvert

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Alexandra Norhold

UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Becs Smith

THE ODD GEOMETRY OF TIME Adelphi University-Carrie McElroy

BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey-Thomas J. Donohoe II

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ Salisbury University-Katie Hopwood

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Hope College-Lisbeth Franzon

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Ethan Castillo

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Mikki Johnson

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Connor Biondi

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Mason Hunter

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Maya Hernández-Pearson

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Bree Cloud

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University-Kariyana Chanté

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Abbi Roe

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Michael Olinger

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans-Alexandria Miles

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans-Danielle James

FOR HURTING HANDS University of the Ozarks-Petron Brown

THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Justin William Davis

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Keola Simpson

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Trinitee Pearson

THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Alexis Reda

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Caleb Dion

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Madison Gallagher

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Margaret Sweeney

IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College-Vonnie Wilborn

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri-Danny Gage

WELL Marietta College-Gwen Sour

UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Aaron Kirk

summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico-Kenneth McGlothin

summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico-Danielle McPhaul

TO GATHER APART Suffolk University-Anastasia Bolkwadze

TO GATHER APART Suffolk University-Vincent Douglass

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ENSEMBLE COLLABORATION

PERFORMANCE AND PRODUCTION

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University

REUNIÓN REVOLUTIÓN RADIO The University of Texas at El Paso

LET ME DOWN EASY Sam Houston State University

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University

summertime: an interlude University of New Mexico

CHARLOTTE'S WEB Oklahoma State University

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton

CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills

DisCONNECT University of Alabama Birmingham

THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University

IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg

BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey

ANTIGONE ABLAZE Bridgewater State University

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMPANY-GENERATED WORK

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton

DisCONNECT University of Alabama at Birmingham

THEATRE MACABRE: NETWORK Emmanuel College

TO GATHER APART Suffolk University

OF THE DEEP Iowa State University

UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University

IN THIS TOGETHER Normandale Community College

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: OVERALL PRODUCTION

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE University of New Orleans

THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University

GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE Truman State University

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg

BALTIMORE Ramapo College of New Jersey

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

BLOOD AT THE ROOT California State University, East Bay-Darryl V. Jones

SWEAT California State University, Sacramento-Nicole C. Limón

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME Salem State University-Peter Sampieri

ReUNIÓN rEVOLUCIÓN The University of Texas at El Paso-Rebecca Rivas

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Bradley J. Behrmann

THE EMPEROR JONES University of New Orleans-Bill Ware

CHARLOTTE'S WEB Oklahoma State University-Jenny Lamb

I'M LOT LANE (a solo effort) ¡a?? / Peligro! (or Aloha also means goodbye) and University of Hawai`i at Manoa-Christine Jamlig Chang and Catherine Ann Restivo

LIVING SIX FEET APART California State University, Fullerton-Saundra McClain and Abel Marquez

DisCONNECT University of Alabama Birmingham-David H. Parker and Roy Lightner

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS Virginia Commonwealth University-Faith Carlson, Dories Barton, Sharon Ott, and Wes Seals

OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-Amanda Petefish-Schrag

TILIKUM University of Central Missouri-Dreá Lewis

MACHINAL Penn State Harrisburg-Maria Enriquez

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN Bowie State University-Rashaud Matthews

UNMUTE YOURSELF West Chester University-Charlie DelMarcelle

HOW TO CLEAN YOUR ROOM (and remember your trauma) Western Washington University-Evan Mueller

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY

CONFESSIONS OF WOMEN FROM EAST LA California State University, Dominguez Hills-Marco A. Carreon

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL DIRECTION

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY West Texas A&M University-Bradley J. Behrmann

THE RADIUM GIRLS Western Connecticut State University-Justin Cowan

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

OF THE DEEP Iowa State University-Ben Schrag

KCACTF STUDENT NOMINEES BY DISCIPLINE

ASPIRE ARTS LEADERSHIP FELLOWS

In association with LORT

Nadel D. Henville, Emmanuel College

Sierra Lancaster,Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Jillian Harvey, Howard Community College

Keche Arrington, Towson University

Kelli Crump, University of Michigan-Flint

Jordan Hall, Illinois College

Cheyenne Singleton, Auburn University at Montgomery

Tony George, Auburn University at Montgomery

Sabrina Ortiz, University of Central Missouri

Isabelle Rivera, the University of Texas at El Paso

Gwynnevere L. Cristobal, Humboldt State University

Andrea Morín Fernandez, San Diego State University

THE INSTITUTE FOR THEATER JOURNALISM AND ADVOCACY

Diana Witt, James Madison University

Matthew Eggers, University of Michigan

Bianca Utset, Florida International University

Meghan McGehee, Kansas State University

Jamison Driskill, Texas Tech University

Elijah Rakha-Sheketoff, Western Washington University

Scott Kriloff, California State University, Northridge

Charles Lin, MiraCosta College

THE RANDY LUTZ ALLIED DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Jade Gordon, Middlesex Community College

Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music

Colin Franz, Oakland University

Jax Wright, University of Southern Mississippi

Bronwyn Reagan, Cottey College

Gillian Andersen, University of Central Oklahoma

Kat Yo, University of Portland

Daria Volynska, Santa Monica College

LIGHTING DESIGN

Hunter A. Mountz, Salem State University

Christina Tyree, Muskingum University

Katarina Yo, University of Portland

Jessica Baker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Katy T Baronich, University of Southern Mississippi

Maren Taylor, Northwestern College

Clara I Wiebe, Oklahoma City University

Rachel Sorensen, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

SCENIC DESIGN

William Sexton, Bridgewater State University

Georgia Fried, Salisbury University

Michael Mason, Illinois State University

Paige Bergen, College of Charleston

Lindsay Webster, the University of Kansas

Elizabeth Campbell, Texas Tech University

Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho

Laura Alejandra Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles

SOUND DESIGN

Samantha Noto, Suffolk University

Jack W Purves, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Anna Mitchell Johnson, Hollins University

Frank Vondra, Minnesota State University Mankato

Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University

Andrew Yoder, University of Idaho

COSTUME DESIGN

Jade Zhang, Bates College

Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music

Zechariah Saenz, Michigan State University

Olga Goupalova, the University of Southern Mississippi

Lindsay Webster, the University of Kansas

Kelsey Blotter, Texas Tech University

Emily Feil, California State University, East Bay

Jocelyn Tamayo, East Los Angeles College

STAGE MANAGEMENT

Jadzia Devis, SUNY Sullivan and SUNY New Paltz

Thomas John Donohoe, Ramapo College of New Jersey

Julia Egzio, Lewis University

Gabrielle Scott, Georgia Southern University

LD Dowell, University of South Dakota

Jaydn Johanson, Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi

Lauren Boesch, Colorado State University

Johanna Sophia Romo, California State University, Fullerton

THE Irene Ryan ACTING SCHOLARSHIPS

Rémani Lizana, Salem State University

Kirstin VanRenselaar, Alfred University

Terrence Mayfield, Illinois State University

Gerald Kitt II, University of Central Florida

Christina Short, Northwest Missouri State University

Ashlyn Evans, Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi

Katarina Tyler, University of Wyoming

Frank Ramirez, California State University, Los Angeles

THE MUSICAL THEATRE FELLOWSHIPS

Olivia Amaral, Dean College

Haley Franke, Adelphi University

Lexie Schultz, Saginaw Valley State University

Ethan Sidney Turbyfill, Pellissippi State Community College

Caitlin Sparks, Anoka Ramsey Community College- Coon Rapids

Samara Shavrick, Texas Tech University

Hannah Verdi, University of Idaho

Madeline Edwards, Mira Costa College

THE NATIONAL FINALISTS OF THE JOHN CAUBLE AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING SHORT PLAY

Omo Mi by Sadia Alao, University of Maryland College Park

Outraged by Jayne Deely, Indiana University Bloomington

Theresa's Breasts by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Spencer by Madison Miller, Texas State University

THE NATIONAL FIALISTS OF THE GARRY GARRISON NATIONAL TEN-MINUTE PLAY AWARD

Bev Playing Bev in "The Money Shot" by Amber Palmer, University of Wisconsin- Madison

Limes in Santo Domingo by Abi Mirikitani, University of Missouri

What We Will Be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University

Into the Mystic by Kalina Gallardo, University of Texas at El Paso

THE STAGECRAFT INSTITUTE OF LAS VEGAS SCHOLARSHIPS

Gianna Agostino, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Des Aguilera, Humboldt State University

Katy Baronich, University of Southern Mississippi

Hope Bellinger, George Fox University

Johnathan Billington, George Fox University

Jonah Bobilin, University of Hawai'i at Manoa

Claire Brenia, University of Southern Mississippi

Lorin Brewer, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Anica Broekemeier, South Dakota State University

Brindle Brundage, University of Idaho

Alex Campbell, California State University, East Bay

Athena Carvajalath, Maricopa College

Laura Chipman, Salem State University

Anthony DeCosmo, Colorado State University

Mason Dill, Colorado State University

Lauren "LD" Dowell, South Dakota State University

Jordan Draper, University of Southern Utah

Adrienne Dudley, Utah State University

Caleb Eugley, SUNY Plattsburgh

Georgia Fried, Salisbury University

Desiree Galvez, California State University, East Bay

Molly Garrison, Truman State University

Josh Gibson, Florida International University

Issac Goldbaum, Salem State University

Jade Gordon, Middlesex Community College

Elisabeth Goulding, Brigham Young University

Jordan Hall, Illinois College

Eliza Haynie, Weber State University

Amanda Henney, University of Oregon

Laura Hernandez, California State University, Los Angeles

Harrison Hoffert, University of Michigan

Anna Johnson, Hollins University

David Juarez, California State University, East Bay

Pacifique Kabanda, San Bernardino Valley College

Jordan Kirby, California State University, Fullerton

Sarah LePiere, Colorado State University

Morgan Lessman, Colorado State University

Ben Lowe, University of Central Florida

Peri Macinic, University of Michigan

Michael Mason, Illinois State University

Gabriel Mata, Phoenix College

Sophia Matin, Maricopa College

Carrie McElroy, Adelphi University

Brittannie McKenna Travis, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music

Hunter Mountz, Salem State University

Justin Nanzer, Michigan Tech University

Michaela Nelson, Eastern Connecticut State University

Sam O'Dea, York College of Pennsylvania

Jaden O'Berry, Saginaw Valley State University

Gillian Ortega, University of Oregon

Henry Pederson, University of Michigan

Alexander Pikiben, University of South Dakota

Jack Purves, University of Wisconsin Parkside

Tristan Robb, Michigan Technical University

Carli Scolforo, Siena College

Erin Sellers, Gonzaga University

Jessica Shamble, College of Charleston

Cheyenne Singleton, Auburn University Montgomery

Rachel Sorensen, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Ally Southgate, Truman State University

Justin Sweeney,Truman State University

JocelynTamayo, East Los Angeles College

Maren Taylor, Northwestern College

Aline Toloto, University of Southern Mississippi

Joyanne Tracy, Pierce College

Erin Tsue, Gonzaga University

Christina Tyree, Muskingum University

Daria Volynska, Santa Monica College

Izzy Waldie, Michigan Technical University

Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas

Sophie Wheeler, Marietta College

Alex Wolf, University of Michigan

Jax Wright, University of Southern Mississippi

Kat Yo, University of Portland

Joel Zishuk, University of Central Florida