2020 Capital Fringe Festival Cancelled

In a new piece for DC Metro, Julianne Brienza, Founding Director of Captial Fringe, has announced the cancellation of the 2020 festival. This year's productions included artists and works from 17 states, DC, and around the globe with 469 individuals creating theater and dance productions.

She writes, "Capital Fringe has faced uncertain times before. This time, this moment is not like a time before. Therefore, it is with agony that I now announce that we are canceling this year's festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the festival is still months away, it is clear that not only will it not be safe to produce the Festival in the manner in which we have for numerous years in July, it will certainly not be comfortable for artists or audiences."

She continues, "My heart is broken when I think of our Festival staff, who genuinely enjoy working together, and for our new staff. Their job at Fringe whether it be as a venue manager, box office, or intern is the first window into DC theater. Our cherished venue partners, who all have their faculties closed, now just like everyone everywhere our struggling to chart to the future."

Read her full announcement here.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You