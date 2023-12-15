1st Stage Extends QUILTERS Through End of December

1st Stage's Quilters, book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, with lyrics and music by Barbara Damashek, directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes, has been extended through December 31.

Quilters beautifully weaves together the stories of pioneer women through a patchwork of music, dance, and storytelling. Exploring themes of love, loss, and family with a heartwarming blend of humor and poignancy, Quilters pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of women in the face of adversity. “Quilters is a show pieced together with love and stitched with pride...a thing of beauty, comfort, and joy.”- The New York Post

The 1st Stage production of Quilters features Liz Weber, Ezinne Elele (previously seen in Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee), Patricia Hurley, Kalen Robinson, O’Malley Steuerman, Maggie Leigh Walker (previously seen in Bat Boy), and Abigail Weinel. The production is directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director, Deidra LaWan Starnes.

The design team includes: choreography by Pauline Lamb, music direction by Jake Null, scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, assistant lighting design by Jack Beckey, sound design by Kevin Alexander, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and intimacy coordination by Lorraine Ressegger.

Quilters will now run at 1st Stage through December 31, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately two-hours and twenty minutes, including one fifteen minute intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule.

Coming next to 1st Stage –

February 1-18, 2024 features an exploration of the lives of two adopted women in Shutter Sisters by Mansa Ra. April 4-21, 2024, The Nance written by Douglas Carter Beane recreates the naughty, raucous world of burlesque’s heyday. The season will conclude with the world premiere of Postcards From Ihatov, created and directed by Natsu Onoda Power, playing from June 6- 24, 2024. Individual tickets and season subscriptions are available today at Click Here.