1st Stage Announces Virtual Community Conversations Series

1st Stage has announced a new series of virtual Community Conversations, introducing you to the creative minds behind the theatre and taking a deep dive into the creative genius of the theatre practitioners that keep us in awe.

All conversations will take place at 2:00pm eastern time through Zoom. Conversations will be recorded and posted to social media for anyone who can't make it to the conversation live. You can register online for each Community Conversation at www.1ststage.org!

May 9 - Meet the Staff

Meet the artistic and managerial staff who work together to bring you all your favorite 1st Stage performances and content. Who are they, what do they do, and where did they come from?

May 16 - Artistic Directors in Conversation

Meet 1st Stage's Artistic Directors, past and present, and learn more about their history and creative process!

May 23- Performers in Quarantine

Actors from upcoming Season 13 show The Nance share with you some of their experiences being a performer during the COVID-19 shutdown.

May 30 - How 1st Stage Develops New Work

The creative forces behind some of the shows that have premiered at 1st Stage will talk about their work, their process, and their experience.

June 6 - The Life of a Solo Artist

Favorite solo artists from The Logan Festival discuss their experiences creating and performing one-person productions.

June 13 - Cultural Tysons

We'll hear how arts and cultural organizations in Tysons are progressing through the COVID-19 crisis, and what exciting programming they have coming up for us!





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You