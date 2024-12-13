Winter Solstice Celebration Comes to the Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 21st, during the solstice, The Town Hall Theatre is engaging with the traditions of the Lunar New Year, celebrated by China, Korea, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian cultures. Throughout the month of December, two classes of students, aged 5-8 and 9-12 have been exploring the story of the Great Race which explains how the Chinese calendar was created to depict an animal each year in cycles of twelve years. At 2pm on the 21st, you can see actors Nolan Amstrand, Vivenne Rafferty, Tenlyn Wetzel, Bodhi Kenna, Matilda Boyce, Pippa Amidon, and Isaac Rivera perform the story of the Great Race, in a version that they collectively crafted over the course of this month.

You will also see the younger class put on a show that specifically focuses on the story of the Dragon and the Rabbit and their journey within the Great Race. You will see Pepper Bright, Finleigh and Elbie Jones, Ferdinand Kelly-Smith, Miles Poff, and Iris Young act out the bond these two animals form. Led by Barbara Paulsen, this class has been working on puppeteering and their portion of the show will feature puppets created and operated by the kids, complete with a 20 foot long snake!

If you want to take part in the creation of that snake, signups are open for a one time crafting class on Saturday, December 14th from 9-noon. Come make puppets and lanterns to take home and help make the massive snake that will be featured the following week during the solstice performances.

The event will include a luminary parade after the play starting at the steps of the THT. Lanterns and puppets including the 20 foot zodiac snake will traverse from the THT across to Triangle Park, around the fountain, back across Merchants Row (at Main St) returning up to THT.

