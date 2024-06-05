Weston Theater Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Weston Theater's Young Company takes audiences young and old on a musical adventure with JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL, playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Field and touring Southern Vermont from June 20 - July 7.

Celebrate the timeless spirit of childhood and the enduring power of friendship with JUNIE B. JONES. Based on the beloved children’s book series, this vibrant and hilarious musical adventure follows the unforgettable antics of that irrepressible first-grader, Junie B., and her quirky, lovable friends through the ups and downs of elementary school. With catchy tunes, infectious energy, and a heartwarming message, this production will leave young and old with smiles on their faces and an appreciation for the joys of growing up.

The production is directed by former Artistic Director of Constellation Stage & Screen, Kate Galvin, who says "I’m old enough to have missed out on the ‘Junie B. Jones’ series during my childhood, they didn’t come out until I was a teenager. But reading them as an adult has been so delightful! I immediately related to Junie, right down to the experience of getting glasses for the first time. Her impulses are strong and not always right, but she always grows from her experiences - and that’s what we should all value in ourselves and our children. Enjoy!"

Weston welcomes back Young Company alum, Maya L'Abbe (at Weston: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN) as the irrepressible Junie B. Jones, and Aidan Curley (at Weston: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN) returns as Herb. Recent Marymount Manhattan College graduate, Nicky Redd, joins the cast as Mr. Scary, and recent Pace University grad, Mayumi Rhone, joins the Young Company as May. Recent Boston Conservatory graduate Isa Sánchez makes her Weston debut as Lucille, as does recent CAP21 Molloy graduate, Evan Gibley, as Sheldon.

Returning to Weston for his second year as the YoCo Music Director is WTC YoCo alum, Tommy Bergeron (recent Music Direction credits include THE SECRET GARDEN, CATS, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, among others). Jeremy Yaddaw returns to coordinate music (credits include originating the drum books for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, Ryan Scott Oliver's 35 MM, and Jahn Sood's THE DISAPPEARING MAN, among others). Nathan Fister joins the creative team as Choreographer (credits include LEGALLY BLONDE at The Hartt School, CHICAGO at The Lexington Theatre Company). Maggie Jackson set designs (design credits include works for Creede Repertory Theatre, Summer Stock Stage, and The Hangar Theatre Company). Summer Lee Jack (recent credits include THE TOWER at HERE Arts Center, THE ELEPHANT IN EVERY ROOM I ENTER at La Mama and NYTW, and ROMEO AND JULIET at NY Classical Theatre) costume designs for the production.

This is a FREE performance, but reservations must be made in advance online or by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Following JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL, embark on a mystic quest in PIPPIN, escape to the Appalachian mountains in THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL, and question the fabric of reality in THE WOMAN IN BLACK.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community.

