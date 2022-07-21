Weston Theater Company Presents HAIR Beginning This Month

Weston Theater Company presents the American tribal love-rock musical: HAIR, playing July 20 - August 13 at the Weston Playhouse.

Let the sunshine in! Celebrate the summer of love with a group of young Americans ready to create a world of harmony and understanding. For the first time ever, this legendary rock musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado bursts onto the Playhouse stage. Its Grammy-Award-winning score, with music done by Galt MacDermot, includes celebratory hits such as "Good Morning, Starshine," "Manchester, England," and "Aquarius". Open your heart and let it shine!

Says Director Susanna Gellert: "HAIR is about a group of people imagining the world as it could be, coming together and saying: 'What if we all loved each other a little more? What if we all connected with each other a little bit better? What if we all treasured each other and took care of each other's lives as much as possible?"

As Weston's very own Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert has taken on the exciting task of bringing this legendary musical to life. Her directing work on Weston stages includes the The Fantasticks (2019) and Ring of Fire (2021) Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at New York's acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder's THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's AN OCTOROON.

Gellert has assembled an inspiring and accomplished design team. Scenic Design is by 2022 Opera America Director/Designer Prize recipient, Frank Olivia (Recent: Weston Playhouse, Geva Theatre, Two River Theatre, Urban Stages, Kitchen Theatre; Broadway, Associate Designer: Hangmen, Oklahoma!, West Side Story). Lighting Design is by Weston alum Scott Zielinski (Weston Theater Company: Ring of Fire, The Fantasticks, Virginia Woolf; Broadway: Oklahoma!, Circle in the Square Theater; Topdog/Underdog, Ambassador Theater). Costume Design is by Jessica Crawford (November, The Shed; LORDES, New Ohio Theater; Crave, Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective). Music Direction is by Emma Weiss (New York: Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Django, The Duplex, Rockwood Music Hall, The Tank; Regional: Fun Home at Weston Theater Company, Shout Sister Shout at Seattle Rep, Parallel 45 Theatre Company). Sound Design is by Lee Kinney (Daddy, New Group/Vineyard; Thom Pain, Signature Theater; The Light Years, Playwrights Horizons). Choreography is by Weston alum Felicity Stiverson (Weston: Ring of Fire, West Side Story, The Fantasticks, Seussical, Tenderly).

HAIR introduces equity actors Matt Rodin as Berger, Nathan Salstone as Claude, Jamari Johnson Williams as Hud, Easton Michaels as Woof, Cameron Anika Hill as Dionne, Alanna Saunders as Sheila, Megumi Nakamura as Jeanie, Michael Seltzer as Margaret Meade, and Jacob Brandt as Hubert.