Town Hall Theater Will Host New Year's Eve Celebration

Come to the Town Hall Theater on December 31st to see and dance along to Joe’s Big Band! Based in Burlington, Joe’s Big Band is made up of 17 incredible jazz musicians from all over the Champlain Valley. From swing to contemporary, jazz to blues, Joe’s Big Band does it all and will keep you on your toes. If you’re hesitant to dance, do not fear! Starting at 8:30, you will get the chance to learn some swing dances before the band begins playing at 9pm. This is the perfect place for both first-time dancers and previous lovers of swing. You’re also welcome to kick back and take it all in.

Joe’s Big Band puts on timeless performances; you’ll recognize the songs and sounds of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Stevie Wonder, Brian Setzer and many more.

Gracing the stage with vocals is Annette Franklin. Franklin has been a part of Joe’s Big Band since 2001 and has performed in countless choir and musical productions in her hometown of Middlebury.

Joe’s Big Band has been sharing their talents for over 30 years. In the 80s, the band was formed by Joe Levesque and since then, they haven’t stopped performing. For years, Joe shared his love of jazz at weddings, dances, cruises, and concerts all around northern Vermont. After Joe’s passing in 2004, the band continued to perform, tirelessly providing audiences with lively shows and nights of great fun.

