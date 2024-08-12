Tony-Nominee Jayne Atkinson Leads Dorset Theatre Festival World Premiere Of True Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dorset Theatre Festival has announced that Jayne Atkinson, best known for her Tony Award–nominated roles in The Rainmaker and Enchanted April, will lead the World Premiere of True Art by Jessica Provenz, directed by Michelle Joyner, playing August 21 through September 7, 2024 at the Dorset Playhouse (104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, VT 05251).

“We are thrilled that this terrific new play and incredible cast will be the finale of the Festival’s 47th Main Stage Season,” said Executive Artistic Director Will Rucker. “Jessica’s play is funny and thoughtful, and Jayne Atkinson is going to wow us all again alongside her very talented castmates.”

Film, theatre, and television star, Jayne Atkinson, will play the role of Jodi Dean, an iconic curator for European Art in a world-famous museum. Atkinson is also known for playing Karen Hayes on the Golden Globe-winning drama series 24, BAU Section Chief Erin Strauss in the CBS drama Criminal Minds, United States Vice President Teresa Hurst in the CBS drama Madam Secretary, and U.S. Secretary of State Catherine Durant in the Netflix series House of Cards. Atkinson returns to Dorset Theatre Festival after her acclaimed performances in Ann by Holland Taylor in 2018 and in the Festival’s 2023 World Premiere of Still by Lia Romeo starring opposite Tim Daly, which opened Off-Broadway this April.

Atkinson will be joined on stage by acclaimed actor Bob Ari, who will play Buddy Silver. Ari has appeared on Broadway (The Constant Wife, Bells Are Ringing, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and Frost/Nixon), off-Broadway and at leading regional theaters across the country. Ari’s television appearances include hits like Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, and more.

The cast will also feature Fiona Robberson, recently seen in All My Sons at Hartford Stage and in the New York Times-featured, filmed production of Plano by Will Arbery, directed by Danya Taymor; and Charlie Reid, seen in the Off-Broadway production of Gemini and the US premiere of Guillaume Corbeil’s See You at New Ohio Theatre.

In the suspenseful new comedy, True Art, an art history major takes a job at a prominent museum and soon discovers that her infamously no-nonsense boss isn't the only potential shark in the pond of curators, board directors, and dealers. Now she must navigate a quick-witted game of deception, while deciphering who to trust and questioning everything she knows about art, truth, and her own ambition.

Playwright Jessica Provenz’s most recent play, Boca, was hailed by The Wall Street Journal as “both funny and at times quite surprisingly touching.” Her plays have been produced or workshopped at theaters around the country, including Irish Rep, Pioneer Theatre, Directors Company, and Juilliard, among others. She was Writer in Residence at Edith Wharton’s The Mount and at The Juilliard School, and a two-time recipient of the Lecomte du Nouy award for emerging playwrights.

"Sometimes stars align! This favorite child of mine, True Art, is being launched into the world by this gem of a theater under the helm of the savvy and bold Michelle Joyner,” said Jessica Provenz, playwright. “I couldn't be more excited to see what happens at Dorset Theatre Festival this summer!"

“World premieres are definitely our passion at the Festival,” Rucker said. “We are so thrilled to welcome Jessica into the family and to share this new work with our home audience before it goes on to take the country by storm.”

Director Michelle Joyner is an actor, writer, dramaturg, and has directed and acted for LA Women’s Shakespeare Co., Santa Monica Rep, Ojai Playwrights Conference, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Great Barrington Public Theater, The New Jersey Rep, The Daniel Arts Center, and Shakespeare and Co.

“True Art is a world premiere that I am thrilled to be helming at The Dorset Theatre Festival,” said Michelle Joyner, director. “To me, the central question in this very funny new play is a more serious one: After fighting her way to the top of her field, to what lengths will an older, powerful woman go when faced with encroaching ageism and irrelevance? Does she become the thing she fought against on her rise up? Will she reach out a hand to lift up a young woman who is at the beginning of her career journey?” Joyner said.

Joyner is joined by scenic designers Christopher & Justin Swader, costume designer Barbara A. Bell, lighting designer Patricia M. Nichols, sound designer Jane Shaw, and projection designer Joey Moro. The casting director is Judy Bowman, CSA, and Avery Trunko is the production stage manager.

More information is available on Dorset’s website, www.dorsettheatrefestival.org. Ticket packages are available now. The box office may be reached by calling (802) 867-2223 ext. 101, Wednesday through Friday, 12 – 4 pm. Single tickets will be available beginning April 17. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets online, visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.

