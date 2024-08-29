The Harvest Moon Cabaret Set For Next Month at Lost Nation Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lost Nation Theater will kick off the autumnal activities of its 35th Anniversary Season at Montpelier City Hall with The Harvest Moon Cabaret! The event is set for Saturday, September 7 at 7pm.

Happening just ahead of the full moon, bask in the brilliance of The Harvest Moon Cabaret: an eclectic, energetic evening of revelry and connection. The event will feature Song, Dance, Sonnets, Comedy, Puppetry – and, tasty bites created from the fruits of the season!

The Harvest Moon Cabaret – the brainchild of Dan Bruce, Kianna Bromley and Taryn Noelle – is a benefit for Lost Nation Theater.

Tickets are by Donation – Pay What You Can! All are welcome.

Come be treated to great performances by favorite artists – and some talented students from our professional training & education programs.

Artists performing include Em Cee Stoph Scheer, musical director Dan Bruce, and fan favs Kim Bent, Kathleen Keenan, Taryn Noelle, Maura O’Brien, Jennifer Sassaman, Shanda Williams and more special guests.

The lobby will be an interactive, jubilant expo; a cornucopia bursting with the inside scoop on mainstage shows, theater camps, volunteering & other opportunities. - Plus of course, lots of tasty treats and beverages.

