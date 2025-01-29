Sir Babygirl Will Release New Album in Vermont as a Rock Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sir Babygirl (he/her), otherwise known as Kelsie Hogue, is a pop-rock musician whose larger-than-life, neon-flavored music career blew up with her first album, Crush on Me. Since then, Sir Babygirl's career has taken her across the globe and can be heard on the popular Netflix series Heartstoppers. This March, Sir Babygirl will be exclusively performing her next album, How to stay sane while losing your mind, as a live rock opera in White River Junction, VT.

How to stay sane while losing your mind throws the existential absurdism of Beckett's Waiting for Godot, and the queer rock opera lineage of Hedwig and the Angry Inch into a cage match with the ancient Greek mythology of Persephone, the story of a girl who is pulled down to Hell for winter every year. Sir Babygirl explores how we survive the cyclical nature of going to Hell and back again and again and again, the fleeting feelings of joy and pain, and the inevitability of both. On March 7th, live at The Briggs Opera House, we will be experiencing Sir Babygirl's final concert in her 2024-2025 Hell residency before returning to Earth for Spring.

Rolling Stone Magazine covered Sir Babygirl in 2019, and described her music as “cover[ing] the same teen-friendly territory as Top 40 anthems (crushes, parties, self-expression) but dials it all up to 11, with sputtering pop-rock production and histrionic, Broadway-style vocals, all while underscoring a uniquely queer point of view.”

Like her debut album, Sir Babygirl's How To Stay Sane While Losing Your Mind was also written in New Hampshire and will be directed by Rigel Harris. The Rock Opera will feature two members of the original band, Larz Brogan (Julien Baker, Palehound), and Rose O'Malley (Philly DIY scene mainstay), and will include the addition of Hannah Hoffman (Dutch Experts) on the keys and backup vocals.

Comments