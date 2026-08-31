Photos: DAKAR 2000 Single Tickets to Go on Sale at Vermont Stage

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Single tickets are on sale for Vermont Stage's production of Rajiv Joseph's 'Dakar 2000,' with rehearsals now underway ahead of the show's opening. The production marks the Vermont premiere of the play, described as a neo-noir thriller about secrets, shifting loyalties, and unexpected connections. 'Dakar 2000' plays September 24 – October 11.



















'I'm so excited for 'Dakar 2000.' I think anyone who loves thrillers or coming-of-age stories or unconventional love stories will dig this play. I started reading it at eleven o'clock at night and fully intended to finish in the morning, but I honestly couldn't put it down. That almost never happens to me when I first read a play.' -Actor Chris Caswell on Dakar 2000

Cast and Creative Team

Chris Caswell as Dina: Chris is a theater-maker and theater-lover who adored co-writing and performing '30Under60' with Full Circle Theater Collaborative this past spring at Off Center. Earlier in 2026, with Vermont Stage, Chris had an absolute blast playing Hertha Ayrton in The Half-Life of Marie Curie and Helen Hubbard in Murder on the Orient Express.

Ian Walls as Boubs: Ian was last seen in Vermont Stage's productions of Rhinoceros and Murder on the Orient Express. You may have also seen Ian collaborating with Between the Willows as an actor, singer, and president of the board of directors.

Virginia Monte, director: Virginia has spent over 20 years building theater that is bold and deeply welcoming, helping elevate the identity of the institutions she serves. Her work spans classical adaptation, new work development, immersive design, and cross-disciplinary performance. This is her first time directing for Vermont Stage.

About Dakar 2000

Dakar 2000, by Rajiv Joseph, plays Sept 24 - Oct 11, 2026. In Senegal on the eve of the new millennium, a Peace Corps volunteer and a State Department operative form an unlikely partnership after a mysterious car accident.

Vermont Stage Season 32

Miss Holmes, by Christopher M. Walsh, Jan 28 - Feb 14, 2027. Miss Holmes is a funny and suspenseful reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective story.

Furlough's Paradise, by a.k. payne, Mar 18 - Apr 4, 2027. Two cousins raised as sisters reunite during a brief furlough from prison and find themselves asking how two people from the same world could end up on such different paths.

The Da Vinci Code, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, Apr 29 - May 23, 2027. Cinematic and filled with breathless momentum, Dan Brown's worldwide bestseller is brought to vivid life in this new stage adaptation.

Vermont Stage is located at 241 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401.

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