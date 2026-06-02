Miles Donahue Quartet to Perform at Town Hall Theater

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Jazz Middlebury and Town Hall Theater will present the acclaimed Miles Donahue Quartet on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 PM. Featuring celebrated jazz trumpeter, vocalist, composer, and educator Miles Donahue, the evening promises an unforgettable mix of jazz standards, original works, and beloved classics in the intimate setting of Town Hall Theater.

The quartet will perform favorites including Take 5, Stand by Me, Dream a Little Dream, Cantaloupe Island, Caravan, and more, blending timeless repertoire with virtuosic improvisation and dynamic musical interplay.

A renowned performer and recording artist, Miles Donahue has collaborated with jazz legends including Woody Herman and recorded more than 20 albums. Praised by Jazz Magazine as “a jazz treasure,” Donahue has appeared at major international festivals and venues throughout the world and currently serves as Affiliate Artist at Middlebury College.

Joining Donahue are an exceptional group of musicians:

Steve Hunt – piano, known for his work with Allan Holdsworth, Stanley Clarke, and Billy Cobham

Larry Finn – drums, former drummer for the national tour of Rent and longtime collaborator with Paula Cole

Ervin Dhimo – bass, an accomplished Albanian jazz musician and educator at University of Massachusetts Boston.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $35 cabaret table seating, and $50 generous supporter tickets. THT's bar will be open throughout the evening, offering cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

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