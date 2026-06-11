AMERICA 250 BLOCK PARTY to Celebrate Nation's Anniversary at Town Hall Theater

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Town Hall Theater (THT) invites the public to a free, festive block party on Friday, July 3, from 3:00–8:00pm at the Maloney Public Performance Plaza on the Tilly Stage, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event is part of THT's America 250: Expressions of Liberty initiative and is supported by a National Endowment for the Arts grant, the Vermont Arts Council, and a generous grant from anonymous donors.

The afternoon kicks off at 3:00pm with 5 Above, the woodwind ensemble from Vermont's Own 40th Army Band, performing a full chamber music program centered on the theme "Heroes: A Musical Journey of Courage."

At 4:30pm, join in a festive bike parade with prizes for the best-decorated bike — a perfect way to get the whole family into the patriotic spirit before the evening's main musical act.

At 5:30pm, Knoxville, Tennessee's Redd & The Paper Flowers take the stage, bringing their irresistible Appalachian folk-grass sound featuring upright bass, cello, mandolin, guitar, and stunning vocals.

The event will also share brief readings of original student poetry on the theme “What Does Freedom Mean to Me?” – part of the America 250: Expressions of Liberty Poetry & Art contest sponsored by the Vermont Arts Council. Kids and teens are also invited to make art at the event on this theme and enter the contest.

Adding to the celebration's festive atmosphere, food offerings include Joe's Chili Hut (hot dogs, hamburgers, and chili), Good Times Co. charcuterie, sweet treats, and more. Bar offerings will also be available for purchase.

The July 3 Block Party is part of THT's 5 Fridays Concert Series, a free, grant-funded outdoor music series running on the first Friday of each month from June through October at the Maloney Plaza. The series coincides with Middlebury's popular First Friday downtown series, when local businesses stay open late and the town comes alive. The event is free and open to the public — registration is appreciated, but not required.

Town Hall Theater is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary performing arts center and historic landmark in Middlebury, Vermont, offering more than 250 events and classes annually. THT's mission is to contribute to a thriving region by presenting artistic work that educates, entertains, and inspires, while ensuring broad accessibility for all.

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