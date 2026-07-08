INTO THE WOODS Will Come to Lost Nation Theater This Month

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Lost Nation Theater will present the multi-Tony-Award Winning musical Into The Woods for just two weekends only: Wednesdays-Sundays, July 22–August 2 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

For Lost Nation Theater's production, director Kianna Bromley reimagines this journey Into the Woods with just Ten actors showcasing the fun of theater, physical comedy, and -of course - soaring vocals! We're finding a new path in these woods while staying true to Sonheim's - that Giant of musical theater - vision; and finding even more to inspire us in it as we explore the darker side of “Happy Ever After!”

Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Into The Woods has favorite tales and characters from The Brothers Grimm colliding on stage in an epic adventure of wishes and choices; and they are never quite the same!

Sondiem's Into the Woods is a beautiful example of living an improvisational life - of starting with a plan and a story that you think you know, and having it mesh and change as things pop up and twist the path. I imagine Stephen Sondheim as he is writing this tremendous work, having new ideas just pop into his head and him going "yes, AND!", leading to a brilliant depiction of how real life doesn't follow the "happily ever after" template we sometimes expect or wish for. But instead, we can accept the terrible things that are out of our control and move forward; we can find the good and the love and keep going, charting new paths.”- Kianna Bromley (director)

Lost Nation Theater is assembling a crackerjack cast & creative ensemble from across Vermont to bring this very special and inventive Into The Woods to life.

Joining director/choreographer Kianna Bromley are noted musical director Stefanie Wiegand, designers Kim Bent (set), Tristan Blumenthal (props), Jessica Della Pepa Clayton (costumes), and Charlotte Seelig (lighting). (Clayton & Seelig last collaborated on last summer's sensation The Drowsy Chaperone.)

"After decades of obsession, I am still struck by little surprises hidden throughout the score. And this cast brings it to life in a whole new way! This is Into The Woods for newbies and lifelong fans alike." - Stefanie Weigand (musical director)

LNT welcomes back actor-singers Jesse Hawkes and Emmet Stowell – just seen in our season-opening production: Our Town.

Joining LNT the first time are very busy musical theater artists from across Vermont: Connor Eaton, Brit Flynn, Connor Kendall, Mary Carol Maganzini, Zoë Mickle, Aleah Papes, and Lilah Thurston. It's a joy to welcome them all! LNT Producing Artistic Director (onstage last in Next to Normal) Kathleen Keenan rounds out the versatile cast.

“Into The Woods is one of those shows that remains poignant at any stage of your life. It speaks to so many people about so many different things, which is one of the most beautiful, compelling aspects to me.” – Connor Eaton (The Prince & others!)

“It's such a dream to get to play the Baker's Wife, a character whose tenacity, humor and humanity in the face of fantastical forces have inspired me since I was a teen. I can't wait to share her story with audiences!" – Aleah Papes (Baker's Wife, etc.)

The score and the wordplay in the script are virtually irresistible. Full of hilarity, the show also pulls your heart-strings while reminding us that, no matter how it may feel, no one is alone. Classics tunes from Into The Woods include “Giants in the Sky,” “I Know Things Now,” “Agony,” “It Takes Two” and “Children Will Listen.”

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