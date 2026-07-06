ANIMAL MAGNETISM to Open at New England Youth Theatre

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The New England Youth Theatre (NEYT) will present Animal Magnetism, this year's Summer Classic, directed by Rebecca Waxman.

Written in 1788 by English playwright Elizabeth Inchbald, Animal Magnetism is a lively comedy of disguises, deception, and romance. When a young woman finds herself under the watchful eye of her controlling guardian, a clever suitor devises an elaborate scheme involving the fashionable craze of "animal magnetism" to win her heart. Filled with mistaken identities, quick wit, and theatrical hijinks, the play pokes fun at pseudoscience while celebrating love's ability to outsmart even the most carefully laid plans.

NEYT's Summer Classic program gives students the opportunity to explore classical theater through an immersive production process, building skills in acting, movement, voice, and text analysis while discovering how classic plays continue to resonate with modern audiences.

This year's production is truly a collaborative effort across multiple NEYT programs. Lead Costumer Jazmine Carroll has worked alongside students in the Intermediate Sewing class, who have helped create the show's period costumes while learning historical garment construction techniques. Carroll has also been teaching the cast historically informed movement, helping actors understand how clothing shaped posture, gesture, and movement in the late 18th century.

Behind the scenes, students from NEYT's Scenic Build Camp, led by Scenic Director David Regan, have helped to create the set, gaining hands-on experience in scenic painting techniques and theatrical craftsmanship. The lights and sound are designed by the masterful Francesca Bourgault and run by a team of students.

By bringing together performers, costumers, scenic artists, and technicians, Animal Magnetism reflects NEYT's commitment to giving young artists meaningful experience in every aspect of theatrical production.

Four performances: Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at: neyt.org/animal-magnestim.

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