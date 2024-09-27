Maiden Vermont Chorus To Presents THE MAIDEN SHOW This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Maiden Vermont Chorus will present The Maiden Show! in mid-November to the thrill and joy of all who know them!

The locally beloved chorus of women singers, capably led by the equally renowned Tim Guiles, has prepared an exciting concert program that will include showpiece tunes crossing a myriad of genres—movie themes, pop fare, torch songs as well as an abundance of barbershop arrangements for which the group is known.

Maiden Vermont Chorus has been a resident artist group of Middlebury's Town Hall Theater for many years and will perform their concert program, The Maiden Show! on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00pm and again as a matinee performance on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00pm. Tickets for these shows can be purchased through the Town Hall Theater box office--$10 for youth ages 17 and under, $15 for seniors ages 55 and older, and $20 for adults.

Maiden Vermont Chorus will also be participating in World Singing Day events at Holley Hall in Bristol, VT on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The day's events begin at 1:00pm and conclude at 4:30pm. All are welcome to join the world in song! This is a FREE experience (although, you may be asked to “sing for your supper”).

Additionally, another opportunity to enjoy the dulcet tones of Maiden Vermont Chorus will be on Saturday, November 2 when they perform at Brandon Town Hall Theater at 7:00pm. This performance is hosted by The Friends of the Brandon Town Hall and a nominal admission fee will be collected at the door.

Maiden Vermont Chorus was founded in 2004 by Lindi Bortney and has welcomed the voices of over 200 local women throughout its two-decade existence. The current chorus consists of over thirty singers under the direction of Tim Guiles, who is well-known locally for his music and theater talents. Maiden Vermont welcomes new voices and rehearses on Thursday evenings from 6:30pm to 8:45pm at Salisbury Community School in Salisbury, Vermont. To learn more about Maiden Vermont Chorus, visit maidenvermont.com.

