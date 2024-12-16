Lost Nation Theater & Shidaa Projects Presents THE BEAT GOES ON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following up on last year's highly successful collaboration, Shidaa Projects and Lost Nation Theater are once again making plans to lead Montpelier's New Year's Eve 2024-2025 celebrations with THE BEAT GOES ON' at City Hall Arts Center!

The undeniable and irresistible joy of Singing, Dancing, and Drumming will take the stage at LNT from 4 PM to 5:30 PM! THE BEAT GOES ON happens onstage at Lost Nation Theater, protected by a state-of-the-art Synexis Air Purification System.

Designed to be a completely family-friendly event, The Beat Goes On! starts at 4 PM! The dancers and drummers of the Shidaa Projects troupe and Lost Nation Theater storytellers, musicians & singers take the festively-decorated stage – sometimes alternating acts, sometimes performing together! The proverbial New Year's Eve ‘Ball' will drop at 5:30 PM, giving revelers ample time to experience the other New Year, u's Eve activities throughout downtown Montpelier.

To help pay production expenses for The Beat Goes On!, adults are being asked to consider a suggested donation of $15. Kids 12 and under, and all those for whom any contribution at all will be a hardship, are welcome to attend for free. No one will be turned away! (Unless there's no more seating!)

Like last year, TWO FREE DRUMMING SESSIONS FOR KIDS, led by master drummer Samuel Marquaye, are being offered in LNT's Theater Lobby. (Suggested for ages 8 & up – those age 5 -7 must be assisted by adult.)

The first session starts at 12:30 PM, and the second at 1:30 PM. Both sessions are free, but PARTICIPANTS MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE, since the number of available drums is limited. Once those slots are full, there will be room for others to participate if they bring their own drum. Otherwise, all are welcome to watch and listen.

LNT will be live-streaming the concert that begins at 4pm. The livestream will become a digital recording that will be available through January 5, 2025.

“Our community has been through so much, these past two years especially, with devasting floods and fires. But its heart beats on. We love partnering with Shidaa Projects to celebrate the heart of our community and give a little gift that brings joy, energy and light to people. For me, the ebullience of it all is absolutely enthralling and inspiring.”

– Kathleen Keenan, LNT Producing Artistic Director

“Tickets” are available online at www.lostnationtheater.org or by phone: 802-229-0492;

or for in person purchase/registration at the Montpelier City Clerk's Office (First floor Montpelier City Hall).

Comments