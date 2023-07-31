ELF Brings Holiday Magic To Boston With A Sparkling Live Film Concert Celebrating The Film's 20th Anniversary

The spirit of the holidays is coming to Boston in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment, are bringing Elf in Concert to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring a live orchestra performing John Debney's heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 am at Click Here.

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I'm so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career. Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf tells the heartwarming story of Buddy, a human raised among Santa's elves. As an adult, he embarks on a journey to New York in search of his real father, bringing with him an infectious holiday spirit. Get ready, Boston, to welcome the magic of Buddy the Elf at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, December 22, 2023!

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, Click Here, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA