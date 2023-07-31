ELF Brings Holiday Magic To Boston With A Sparkling Live Film Concert Celebrating The Film's 20th Anniversary

A live orchestra is set to perform composer John Debney's Elf score live to picture on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Award-Winning Composer and Lyricist Shaina Taub to Lead Masterclass at Northern Stage in A Photo 2 Award-Winning Composer and Lyricist Shaina Taub to Lead Masterclass at Northern Stage in August
DINDIN, Debut Feature Film From Harbor Stage Company, Sets World Premiere At Middlebury Ne Photo 3 DINDIN, Debut Feature Film From Harbor Stage Company, Sets World Premiere At Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival
Dorset Theatre Festival's 46th Season Continues With MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B Photo 4 Dorset Theatre Festival's 46th Season Continues With MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

ELF Brings Holiday Magic To Boston With A Sparkling Live Film Concert Celebrating The Film's 20th Anniversary

ELF Brings Holiday Magic To Boston With A Sparkling Live Film Concert Celebrating The Film's 20th Anniversary

The spirit of the holidays is coming to Boston in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment, are bringing Elf in Concert to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring a live orchestra performing John Debney's heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 am at Click Here.

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I'm so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career. Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf tells the heartwarming story of Buddy, a human raised among Santa's elves. As an adult, he embarks on a journey to New York in search of his real father, bringing with him an infectious holiday spirit. Get ready, Boston, to welcome the magic of Buddy the Elf at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, December 22, 2023!

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, Click Here, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA 




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Weston Theater Company Restructures Season 87 Due To Flooding Photo
Weston Theater Company Restructures Season 87 Due To Flooding

Weston Theater Company recently suffered catastrophic flooding that rendered the beloved Weston Playhouse unusable for the remainder of the year. This loss forced a last-minute restructure of season programming.

2
Dorset Theatre Festivals 46th Season Continues With MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B Photo
Dorset Theatre Festival's 46th Season Continues With MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

Dorset Theatre Festival’s 46th Season will continue with Kate Hamill’s Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, which is set to begin performances at the Dorset Playhouse on August 11, 2023. 

3
DINDIN, Debut Feature Film From Harbor Stage Company, Sets World Premiere At Middlebury Ne Photo
DINDIN, Debut Feature Film From Harbor Stage Company, Sets World Premiere At Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

Acclaimed and daring Wellfleet theater company Harbor Stage Co. will premiere their feature film debut on August 25 at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in Vermont. Directed by Wellfleet theater prodigal son Brendan Patrick Hughes, Dindin was written by Harbor Stage Company co-founder Brenda Withers, and stars Withers along with her fellow co-founders, Jonathan Fielding, Stacy Fischer, and Robert Kropf.

4
Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeares TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED Photo
Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

Walloomsac River Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night- Abridged' directed by Lauren Biasi, Sunday August 6th at 7pm, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart and Salieri (with sublime works by Mozart)
Unadilla Theatre (8/03-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ordinary Days
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Her Name Means Memory
Livinig Room Theatre (7/26-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fuddy Meers
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (8/25-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You