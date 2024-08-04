Composers Concordance to Present MOONLIGHT & MAPLE SYRUP in Vermont This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After 40 seasons in New York City, Composers Concordance will finally come to Vermont but for one night only. The CompCord Ensemble will bring its new season to Berlin, Vermont's Grange Hall with a concert titled "Moonlight and Maple Syrup". It will feature music premieres by Vermont composers Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, David Gunn, and Craig Pallett, as well as Composers Concordance regulars Machiko Ozawa and Gene Pritsker.

Vermont-themed classics included in the program will be Bathory-Kitsz's arrangement of Suessdorf's "Moonlight in Vermont" and Pritsker's arrangement of Captain Beefheart's "Moonlight on Vermont". The event will feature the CompCord Ensemble consisting of Gene Pritsker, Machiko Ozawa, Mary Rowell, Dorothy Braker, and Franz Hackl. Also, poet Robert C. Ford will be featured in two compostions based on his poems, "Moonlight (A Baseball Poem)" and "Maple Syrup (A Baseball Poem)" with music by Pritsker.

The event will be livestreamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Livestream

Composers Concordance's 41st season will feature over 120 composers and over 50 events are planned. For more information, visit theirSEASON SITE.

Composers Concordance

Moonlight & Maple Syrup

Friday August 30th, 7pm

Capital City Grange

6612 Vermont Route 12

Berlin, VT 05602

Tickets

$15 in advance

$20 at the door

Facebook



Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

Comments