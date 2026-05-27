Complete Cast Set for 2026 Dorset Theatre Festival

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Dorset Theatre Festival has revealed the final leading cast members for its 49th Main Stage summer season. Nayib Felix joins the New England premiere of Advice by Brent Askari, while the season finale, Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, will feature Tobias Segal, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ugo Chukwu, and Carmen Flood. Additionally, W. Tré Davis joins the cast of The Understudy, replacing David Mason.

"These are incredible actors," said Will Rucker, Executive Artistic Director. "They are Broadway veterans and stars of some of the most acclaimed shows on television today, bringing a level of craft and energy that Dorset audiences have come to expect. We are thrilled to see these stories come to life with such a high caliber of talent."

About the Stars of Advice

Nayib Felix joins the company of Advice fresh off acclaimed regional and Off-Broadway appearances, bringing his dynamic Stage Presence to this New England premiere. He stars alongside Katie Lowes, who is widely recognized for her seven-season run as Quinn Perkins on ABC's Scandal and her starring role in Netflix's Inventing Anna. They are joined by Adam Shapiro, currently seen in the Emmy-winning series The Bear. Shapiro's extensive credits also include The Lincoln Lawyer, Never Have I Ever, and the film She Said.

About the Stars of Lobby Hero

The Festival's season finale features an ensemble of actors celebrated for their work in major film franchises and critically acclaimed dramas. Tobias Segal is a Drama Desk and Drama League nominee who made his Broadway debut in The Miracle Worker. He is well known to film audiences as Earl in the John Wick franchise (Chapters 2 & 3) and for his standout television roles in FX's Atlanta and Mindhunter.

Lee Aaron Rosen is a Broadway veteran of The Normal Heart, Angels in America, and The Big Knife. His screen presence includes roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Blacklist, and The Good Wife. Rounding out the cast is Ugo Chukwu, a prolific talent whose work spans major national tours, including the role of Cord Elam in the Tony-winning Broadway National Tour of Oklahoma!. His extensive Off-Broadway credits include What To Send Up When It Goes Down (Playwrights Horizons/BAM), Primary Trust (Roundabout Theatre Company), and Lunch Bunch (The Play Company), with screen appearances in The Night Agent, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Inventing Anna. Carmen Flood, widely known for her starring role as Sarah in the Netflix comedy series Brews Brothers, completes the powerhouse four-person ensemble. Her television credits also include HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, NBC's Chicago Med, and Law & Order.

Updates to The Understudy

In The Understudy by Theresa Rebeck, W. Tré Davis steps into the production, replacing David Mason. Davis is widely recognized for his recurring role as Freddy Mills in the hit CBS drama Fire Country and as Jimmy Kam in The CW's Valor. His extensive television resume includes performances on Shades of Blue, Orange Is the New Black, S.W.A.T., Chicago P.D., and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Davis joins the previously announced company alongside celebrated stage veterans Jeffrey Bean and Elizabeth Heflin.

Tickets and Information

The 2026 season begins with Deceived, a chilling new adaptation of the classic thriller Gaslight (June 19-July 4). All performances take place at the historic Dorset Playhouse. Subscriptions and single tickets are currently on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.

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