A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT Comes to Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak has announced that the Village will be taken over by A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert, a concert version of the stage production based on the beloved animated holiday special from 1965, in a unique partnership with Peanuts Worldwide. This heartwarming and festive show is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable holiday memories with loved ones in the enchanting setting of Spruce Peak, at the base of Mount Mansfield.

​Family and friends of all ages are invited to celebrate the holiday season with the timeless charm of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert. This beloved production captures the spirit of Charles Schulz’s classic tale, complete with Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, delighting audiences of all ages throughout December.

Peanuts® is among one of the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Charles Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television almost 60 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert encompasses favorite scenes from the original animated special, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. The concert experience also includes a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The performance is 60 minutes.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas is more than just a holiday special; it's a cherished tradition that brings families and friends together to celebrate the joy and warmth of the season,” says Seth Soloway, Executive Director, Spruce Peak Arts. “We are proud to align with Peanuts Worldwide for a unique collaboration. There’s something truly magical about experiencing this beloved special in the heart of the Green Mountains, and we’re thrilled to bring this concert event to our community."

A Complete Holiday Experience at Spruce Peak: Show tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert can be turned into a full holiday experience with a luxurious stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. Offering stunning accommodations, world-class amenities, and breathtaking mountain views, The Lodge is the perfect base for a memorable getaway filled with holiday cheer. As a thank you for purchasing tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert, Spruce Peak is excited to offer an exclusive 20% per night discount on stays at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. Guests can unwind and relax in style while enjoying the many festive activities and Peanuts-themed events happening around the Village. A special booking link will be provided with ticket purchase. ​

“Whether you’re a resident, hotel guest, or just visiting for the day, you can experience the wonderment and delight Spruce Peak has created as part of our partnership with Peanuts Worldwide,” says Kendal Daiger, Vice President of Marketing, Spruce Peak.“Surrounded by a holiday setting that dreams are made of, family and friends will get to partake in a variety of Peanuts-themed activities, such as Snoopy-inspired s’mores and sundaes. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert represents timeless nostalgia and joy for all ages, and we are honored to offer this experience as part of our seasonal festivities.”

