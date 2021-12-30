alma matters productions Will Present Stage Reading of LOVE AT 752 Supporting PS752Justice

alma matters productions will present a live performed stage reading of Love at 752, a new play written by Majid Tafreshi. Inspired by the attack on flight PS752, Love at 752 will have a workshop presentation on January 8th, 2022 to honour the two year anniversary of this tragic event. 20% of all ticket proceeds will be donated to PS752Justice, an association committed to uniting grieving families, keeping the memories of the passengers alive, and most importantly, to seeking justice.

An aspiring musician wakes to find a mysterious woman in his bed. She is Death, here to prepare The Man for his journey to the next world. In limbo, the alluring stranger allows The Man time to understand his fate. Their intimacy, her intellect, and his desperation combine to foster romance between them. Lust and revelation intertwine to piece the puzzle of The Man's passing to him. Love at 752 a surrealist exploration of the IR missile attack on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. This one act play is a poetic dedication to the victims of this tragedy, asking for justice by shedding light on painful truths.

Director: Sarah Marchand

Playwright: Majid Tafreshi

Performers: Majid Tafreshi & Aixa Kay

Creative Consultant: Mohammad Yaghoubi

Creative Consultants: Mohammad Yaghoubi and Aida Keykhaii

Production Manager: Daryoush Malakout

Produced by alma matters productions in association with Majid Tafreshi.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.ps752justice.com/

www.almamattersproductions.com

