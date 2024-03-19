World Premiere of The Falling Company's FAMILY ROOM to be Presented by The Dance Centre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new dance theatre piece choreographed by Marissa Wong, Family Room explores immigrant life and cultural identity - and the complexities of her own Chinese-Canadian upbringing, and navigating her parents' divorce. The innovative set design transforms the stage into a living room, each piece of furniture symbolizing familial connection and a foundation for interactions told through movement and text. Performed by three versatile dancers (Justin Calvadores, Tamar Tabori, and Shana Wolfe), with an original score by Jamie Bradbury, Family Room is a deeply personal and intimate work, which touches on universal themes including frustration, belonging, and love.

Each show will be followed by a discussion facilitated by a counsellor, providing a supportive environment for audience members to share their reflections. "The concept of care, for artists and audiences, has become central to my artistic practice," Wong explains. "Building a sense of community and safety is an integral part of the performance."

Marissa Wong is a Chinese-Canadian dance artist who has the privilege to create, play and share on the unceded Coast Salish territories, also named Vancouver, BC. As Artistic Director for The Falling Company she educates, produces, performs, and hosts works. Marissa strives to change the systemic structure in dance through facilitating inclusive and sustainable arts spaces.

Marissa received her postgraduate studies through Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Ballet Austin. She was previously a member of TWObigsteps Collective, which she founded in 2015. Since then, she has choreographed works including Departure at Nextfest (2022) and The Dance Centre (2021); Livespace at Dance In Vancouver (2019); Veils at TEDxSoma (San Francisco, 2019); and Surrenderance at Dance In Vancouver (2017) and 12 Minutes Max Edition #41 (2017). In 2022, she was selected to represent Canada at the internationale tanzmesse nrw in Düsseldorf, Germany. Marissa has also been hosted for choreographic residencies through Banff Centre for the Arts, Dance Victoria, Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, Left of Main, New Works, Dance West Network,BC Movement Arts Society, LEÑA Residency, The Dance Centre, MascallDance, Marta Marta Productions, Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre, SAFEhouse Arts, and DORSALEDanse.

Family Room

Choreography: Marissa Wong

Performers: Justin Calvadores, Tamar Tabori, Shana Wolfe

Sound composer: Jamie Bradbury

Costume design: Meagan Woods

Lighting Design: Jono Kim

Stage/Production Manager: Kayleigh Sandomirsky

Set Design: Kayleigh Sandomirsky and Marissa Wong

Dramaturg: Raïna Von Waldenburg

Dramaturgical Consultation: Intisar Awisse

Outside Eye: Peter Bingham (through EDAM Choreographic Series)

Creative Research Collaborator: Stéphanie Cyr

Support: City of Vancouver, Canada Council for the Arts, Agnes Fong, Dr. Shirley M. Wong Foundation, held at Vancouver Foundation, Florence Wong

Residencies: EDAM Dance Fall Choreographic Series 2021, Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, plasticorchidfactory - Artist in Residence, The Dance Centre Artist in Residence.

Performance Details:

The Falling Company

Family Room (world premiere)

Friday-Saturday April 19-20, 2024 | 8pm

Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St, Vancouver

Tickets $28/$22 students, seniors at thedancecentre.ca