Vancouver TheatreSports Presents Canadian Comedy Icon Colin Mochrie

Colin Mochrie, Vancouver TheatreSports (VTS) alumnus and star of Whose Line Is It Anyway, returns this May to Vancouver TheatreSports for three benefit performances that will fill your laugh tank. Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.vtsl.com.



COLIN UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL - Thursday, May 30 | 7:30pm | The Improv Centre

Your chance to see Colin up close and catch every expressive comedic nuance in an intimate space! This very special evening includes a full 90-minute improv performance starring Colin along with VTS ensemble members, and a Q&A session where audience members ask the questions. VTS patrons who arrive early for a drink at The Improv Centre's Neil Macrae Bar & Lounge might even get lucky and snag a selfie with Colin Mochrie before the show. Ticket prices for this performance range from $99 (theatre seats) to $109 (tables/banquette seats).

COLIN AND FRIENDS - Friday, May 31 | 7:30pm | The Improv Centre

On Friday, Colin returns to The Improv Centre, VTS' home on Granville Island, to perform with some of his improv friends from the VTS ensemble. With only 186 seats available, the setting is intimate and provides a welcoming experience where every seat is a great seat. This is a wonderful opportunity to catch an improv master at work in an evening that is sure to tickle your funny bone. The Improv Centre is fully-licensed and guests are welcome to take their beverages with them into the theatre to enjoy during the show. Ticket prices for this performance range from $89 (theatre seats) to $99 (tables/banquette seats).

THE Colin Mochrie EXPERIENCE - Saturday, June 1 | 7:30pm | The Vogue Theatre

Saturday night sees Colin take the stage at The Vogue Theatre, located in the heart of Vancouver's Entertainment District. This performance once again features the improv master with some of your favourite VTS improvisers in a free-wheeling improv laugh-fest. Ticket prices for this performance range from $29 to $65.

All performances benefit Vancouver TheatreSports, a registered non-profit charity, and the Colin Mochrie Scholarship Fund at VTS' theatre school, The Improv Comedy Institute. Established in 2014, this scholarship provides assistance to those wishing to study improv but are unable to do so because of financial barriers.

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to catch one of the world's greatest improvisers at his best. Colin Mochrie's return to VTS and Vancouver is sure to be one of the hottest comedy tickets this spring.

For more information and tickets, please visit www.vtsl.com.







