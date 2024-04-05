Vancouver Electronic Duo CHXMERAS to Release Debut Album And Host Listening Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver electronic duo CHXMERAS will release Terminal City, their debut record on Virtua94 Records. This potent new album arrives on May 3, 2024, in both a limited edition cassette format and digitally. CHXMERAS weave a mesmerizing sonic landscape influenced by ambient, dub, techno, and hip-hop, making their music an ideal fit for fans of artists like James Holden, Floating Points, Burial, Rival Consoles, Clark, and Aphex Twin. The duo share their single and music video "Memoria" to accompany the album announcement.

The collaboration between UK/Canadian musician Paul Finlay and nêhiyaw/Denesuline artist Jarrett Martineau pulsates with a dark cinematic urgency, acting as a sonic reckoning with technological alienation, environmental decay, and the crumbling structures of our present reality.

CHXMERAS' creative process is intense. Starting with extended modular synth improvisations, they meticulously edit and reshape the recordings, add layers of found sounds, film samples, and field recordings. The result is a collection of eleven powerful, hypnotic tracks that invite listeners on a haunting journey.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, CHXMERAS will present the album release of Terminal City in 4D Spatialized Sound at a special listening party at Lobe Studio in Vancouver. Featuring DJs, live imagery by InnerVision, and an immersive, intimate listening experience. Two listening sessions will be held at 7 pm and 9 pm-limited capacity. Learn more.



Terminal City LP cover

TRACKLIST:

TERMINAL CITY (Cassette + Digital, Virtua94 Records // 2024)

Tracklisting

GORE AVE SUBTERRAIN RADIO HALO MEMORIA W.P.S. CURTIS IRONWORK JAVELIN SKIMMER TERRAFORM AFTERLIFE

About CHXMERAS:

CHXMERAS, an electronic duo based in Vancouver, BC, is a transatlantic collaboration born from a shared passion for hip-hop, ambient, electronic, dub, and techno music. Originating from North Yorkshire, England, and Treaty 6 territory in Canada, the duo blends live improvisation with modular synths, drum machines, effects pedals, field recordings, and film samples to forge a unique and otherworldly sonic experience.

