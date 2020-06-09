Urban Ink Announces Melissa Tsang as New Managing Director

Urban Ink Productions has announced Melissa Tsang as the new Managing Director beginning June 15, 2020.

Melissa brings over 14 years of experience in arts leadership to Urban Ink, including producing with the Arts Club Theatre Company since 2018 and holding management positions at Music on Main, Ballet BC, and Vancouver Opera. In addition to a Bachelor of Fine Arts from UBC, she received a Master of Business Administration from Durham University in 2019.

"Urban Ink's board of directors is thrilled to appoint Melissa Tsang to a key role within Urban Ink's leadership team," said Board President Odette Wilson. "Her experience in arts administration and enthusiasm for performing arts will undoubtedly contribute to the momentum we have built in recent years."

Having held positions as a producer and cultural administrator, Melissa has led and facilitated artistic projects and programs focusing on administration, compliance, operations, and planning in the not-for-profit arts sector. She has consistently brought her passion for collaboration, creativity, and change to each and every project.

"I can think of no one better to support Urban Ink's vision to bring Indigenous and diverse stories to our communities both locally and nationally than the addition of Melissa Tsang to our leadership team," said Artistic Director Corey Payette. "I look forward to dreaming a new future with Melissa in the months to come and welcome her on behalf of our entire community of artists and staff to the Urban Ink family."

"I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to work with Corey and the team as the company approaches its 20th anniversary," said Melissa Tsang. "I was drawn to Urban Ink for its support and celebration of Indigenous and diverse voices through art that stimulates dialogue and encourages empathy and understanding of our society and its individuals. During these unprecedented times of uncertainty, we are reminded of our humanity, its fragility, and our need to connect. I trust the arts to lift and lead us into the future and I look forward to taking these steps with Urban Ink."

Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You