United Players Presents SHE SELLS SEA SHELLS

United Players will present the North American première of She Sells Sea Shells by Helen Eastman and directed by Sarah Rodgers.

The production will be presented online from Jan 22 - Feb 14, 2021.

Here's a working class lass, wandering the Dorset shore in southern England, looking, looking. Meet the world's youngest paleontologist. At 12 she discovers the first ichthyosaur. By 30 her discoveries have transformed our understanding of the universe. Her findings are celebrated amongst the most august in her field... but not her. Almost a century will pass before The Royal Society even allows women to attend their meetings. Apart from a tonguetwister, she is written out of history... almost! Here she is, Mary Anning, rising: strong, sharp, and determined.

She Sells Sea Shells stars Krista Skwarok as Mary with Isaac Li and Hannah Pearson. It is directed by Sarah Rodgers, with assistant director Cameron Peal, choreographer Melissa Sciarretta, video director Chase Padgett, set design by Brian Ball, lighting design by Brad Trenaman, costume design by Kate Carr, sound design by Christopher King, set decoration by Brian Ball & John R. Taylor, fossils and props design by Linda Begg and Ben Clark, stage management by Mariana Munoz, technical direction by Leighton Taylor, and is produced by Joan Bryans.

She Sells Sea Shells runs on-line from Jan 22 - Feb 14, Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm, Sundays at 2pm. It is hoped, should restrictions be lifted, to run in-house in February.

Tickets for any performance in-house or on-line are: regular $30, seniors & students $26, and are available on line at http://unitedplayers.com/season-plays-and-tickets/. Reservations for ticket holders also available at 604 224 8007, ext. 2

