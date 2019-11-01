Turning Point Ensemble Presents SCENES FROM CHILDHOOD

Turning Point Ensemble (TPE) joins forces with the dynamic Bergmann Piano Duo (Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann) for a concert of extraordinary music connecting French masterworks of the early twentieth century to jazz-inspired new works. The concert will be for one evening only, on Sunday, Nov. 24th at 7:30pm at the Orpheum Annex, 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver.

These two outstanding ensembles will combine their talents in the Concerto for Two Pianos by Marcel Bergmann in a new arrangement especially for TPE. The evening will also include Scenes from Childhood by Vancouver's heralded jazz musician Brad Turner as well as Michael Bushnell's original arrangement of Claude Debussy's seminal composition Jeux. The remainder of the program consists of French bon-bons and miniatures from the early twentieth century including Petite Symphonie No. 2 & 3 by Daruius Milhaud. Completing the concert will be Maurice Ravel's playful Ma mere l'oye for two pianos and percussion.

Artistic Director Owen Underhill adds: "The Bergmann Duo and Brad Turner are treasures of Canadian music that are arguably more well known outside of Vancouver for their first class musicianship and trailblazing originality than within our own community. We are particularly excited to present three outstanding large-scale compositions - the playful Gershwin-inspired three movement Concerto by Marcel Bergmann, Michael Bushnell's very lucid and refreshing arrangement of Debussy's extraordinary Jeux - one of his most influential and innovative compositions, and an endearing and inventive collection of childhood remembrances composed by Brad Turner especially for TPE."

The Bergmann Duo of Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann have been performing together as a duo since 1989 and are winners of international competitions. They perform a wide variety of repertoire that ranges from the baroque to the contemporary and includes numerous arrangements and compositions of their own performing internationally in concert and with orchestras. Committed to supporting the production of new repertoire, the duo has commissioned and premiered several works by Canadian composers such as Allan Gordon Bell and John Abram. In addition to their performing careers they also enjoy teaching and working in other capacities in the music industry, and currently both are Directors of Concerts at the Langley Community Music School.

Don't miss the opportunity to see and hear timeless pieces along with the remarkable originality of new works performed by exquisite musicians of these dynamic ensembles.

(TPE will also be presenting this concert in White Rock on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Langley Community Music School on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.)

Ticket Prices: Adult: $33 plus tax and fees / Student/Senior: $20 plus tax and fees

For tickets and information visit - www.turningpointensemble.ca





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You