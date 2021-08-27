Theatre Terrific Will Present WINDOWS Beginning Next Month

Windows, an online theatre show, will be available online for viewing from September 27, 2021, until October 3, 2021. The show is in English with ASL translation.

WINDOWS is an original multimedia theatre work created through a comprehensive community-engaged process, by, with and for community artists of all abilities. The show's roots grew from the seeds of ongoing online workshops (October 2020-June 2021) that transitioned into an ensemble of artists of all abilities committed to a rigorous composition and rehearsal period (June-August 2021.) The initial workshop training series included acting classes (lead by Angelo Moroni and Laen Hershler), choral class (lead by Cheryl Olvera), dance workshops (with Ashlee Davidson), a puppet making workshop (with Randi Edmundson and Stephanie Elgersma) and a drumming workshop (with Indigenous artist Kat Norris). WINDOWS is a shared collaborative musical gaze INTO and OUT through windows revealing funny, sad, surprising, cherished stories expressed in poetry, movement, song, puppetry, imagery of all shades and rhythms.

"This year of isolation has given a profound landscape to our windows. We look out and consequently, also look inwards. In this deeply personal all-inclusive Theatre Terrific production, a remarkably diverse cast fearlessly expresses their stories, inviting us to witness the view through their personal window." commented Susanna Uchatius, Theatre Terrific's Artistic Director. "I didn't know how we were going to do this, but I am learning that in my window, I am my own stage. I am so focused when I am in my window and doing my words, getting angry, getting sad, or whatever," commented Lianne Crowe, one of Windows' artists.