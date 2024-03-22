The Improv Centre Reveals April Programming

Learn more about the programming here!
The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island announced its programming for the month of April. In addition to Choose-Day (Tuesdays at 7:30pm) and Date Night (Wednesdays at 7:30pm), TIC audiences can delight in the following funny:
TIC audiences are invited to get amped for Turn It Up! This sound-based improv show pulls inspiration from the audience’s favourite podcasts, radio shows, and musical acts to crank the laughs up to 11!
Join Ben Elliott and Anton Lipovetsky for an unforgettable night of musical comedy as they tackle improvised sets based on audience suggestions. Hosted by Mark Chavez (The Sunday Service; The Pajama Men), and framed in the style of “Inside The Actor’s Studio” meets VH1’s “Behind The Music”, Ben and Anton use suggestions from the audience to “spontaneously” create #1 hits from a back catalogue that doesn’t exist.
Catch a fan-favourite getting spun on its head in Theatresports: Unhinged. The Improv Centre’s most popular show – an unscripted comedy battle where teams are judged by the audience – gets the remix treatment. Anything goes as hosts mess with the teams, players break the rules, and audiences have the final say!
Stand-Up at The Improv makes a return to Granville Island. Prepare for an evening of local and touring stand-up comedians as they deliver their most hilarious material. Hosted by Vancouver comedian Lukas Purm.
Videos