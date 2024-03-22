The Improv Centre Reveals April Programming

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island announced its programming for the month of April. In addition to Choose-Day (Tuesdays at 7:30pm) and Date Night (Wednesdays at 7:30pm), TIC audiences can delight in the following funny:

Turn It Up! | Thursday, April 11 at 7:30pm

TIC audiences are invited to get amped for Turn It Up! This sound-based improv show pulls inspiration from the audience’s favourite podcasts, radio shows, and musical acts to crank the laughs up to 11!

Set List with Ben and Anton | Wednesday, April 17 at 9:15pm

Join Ben Elliott and Anton Lipovetsky for an unforgettable night of musical comedy as they tackle improvised sets based on audience suggestions. Hosted by Mark Chavez (The Sunday Service; The Pajama Men), and framed in the style of “Inside The Actor’s Studio” meets VH1’s “Behind The Music”, Ben and Anton use suggestions from the audience to “spontaneously” create #1 hits from a back catalogue that doesn’t exist.

Theatresports: Unhinged | Weekly on Fridays & Saturdays at 9:30pm | Starting Friday, April 19

Catch a fan-favourite getting spun on its head in Theatresports: Unhinged. The Improv Centre’s most popular show – an unscripted comedy battle where teams are judged by the audience – gets the remix treatment. Anything goes as hosts mess with the teams, players break the rules, and audiences have the final say!

Stand-Up at The Improv | Sunday, April 28 at 7:30pm

Stand-Up at The Improv makes a return to Granville Island. Prepare for an evening of local and touring stand-up comedians as they deliver their most hilarious material. Hosted by Vancouver comedian Lukas Purm.



