Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Improv Centre Announces Fall Season Along With New Ensemble Members

Audiences can now catch the new ensemble every Wednesday to Saturday at The Improv Centre located on Granville Island.

Register for Vancouver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its upcoming Fall season and, after an extensive open call audition process, has introduced its new Ensemble of performers.

Returning to The Improv Centre are familiar faces Angela Galanopoulos (Interim General Manager), Jalen Saip (Artistic Director), Aida Viziru, Alex Parra, Allen Morrison, Andrew Barber, Andrew Job, Brad Duffy, Chris Casillan, Drew Clarke, Ed Witzke, Jacki Gunn, Jeff Cooper, John Voth, Julia Church, Meaghan Hommy, Montana Rosalle, Rachel Kent, Rafael Rogers, Stephanie Webster, Will Vaughan, and active alumni Brad Rossington, Brian Anderson, and Ken Lawson.

Joining these veteran performers are Alan Pavlakovic, Alex Gullason, Camille Legg, Cari Leslie, Daniel Chai, Dan Willows, Helen Camisa, Holly Collis Handford, Maggie Onedo, Mary Saunders, Matthew Ip Shaw, and Riley Hardwick.

"We were so excited and inspired by the breadth of talent that we saw during the audition process!," said newly appointed Artistic Director, Jalen Saip. "I look forward to the fresh perspective and the diverse ideas these performers, new and old, will bring to our stage in the upcoming seasons."

Audiences can now catch the new ensemble every Wednesday to Saturday at The Improv Centre located on Granville Island. The regular program of Theatresports continues, and seasonal programming begins on September 30 with Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv. This murder mystery-themed show will run every Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at www.theimprovcentre.ca.

On the horizon for The Improv Centre is the family-fun holiday show, Happy (Hectic) Holiday, the always hilarious Year in Review, and the return of The Late Late Show. As well, TIC's up-and-coming House Teams - mini ensembles made up of developing local talent - will perform each Sunday evening.

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American TourJack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour
September 12, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022 Young Artist Competition Finalists And JudgesVancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022 Young Artist Competition Finalists And Judges
September 9, 2022

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) announces the nine young musicians who will compete in the Final Round of VSO's 28th National Young Artist Competition on October 16, 2022 at 2pm PDT and the five internationally renowned judges.
New Indigenous Festival COME TOWARD THE FIRE Celebrates Culture And Community In VancouverNew Indigenous Festival COME TOWARD THE FIRE Celebrates Culture And Community In Vancouver
September 8, 2022

The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with Musqueam, on whose unceded lands UBC is situated, has announced the new, inaugural festival, ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire). Held on September 17 - 18, 2022, the festival will be an Indigenous-led celebration of creativity, brilliance, culture and community.
Vancouver Opera Opens Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PEARL FISHERSVancouver Opera Opens Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PEARL FISHERS
September 7, 2022

Vancouver Opera have announced the opening of its 2022-2023 with a full-scale production of Georges Bizet's The Pearl Fishers in October.
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022 Young Artist Competition Finalists And JudgesVancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022 Young Artist Competition Finalists And Judges
September 7, 2022

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced the nine young musicians who will compete in the Final Round of VSO's 28th National Young Artist Competition on October 16, 2022 at 2pm PST and the five internationally renowned judges.