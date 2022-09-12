The Improv Centre Announces Fall Season Along With New Ensemble Members

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its upcoming Fall season and, after an extensive open call audition process, has introduced its new Ensemble of performers.

Returning to The Improv Centre are familiar faces Angela Galanopoulos (Interim General Manager), Jalen Saip (Artistic Director), Aida Viziru, Alex Parra, Allen Morrison, Andrew Barber, Andrew Job, Brad Duffy, Chris Casillan, Drew Clarke, Ed Witzke, Jacki Gunn, Jeff Cooper, John Voth, Julia Church, Meaghan Hommy, Montana Rosalle, Rachel Kent, Rafael Rogers, Stephanie Webster, Will Vaughan, and active alumni Brad Rossington, Brian Anderson, and Ken Lawson.

Joining these veteran performers are Alan Pavlakovic, Alex Gullason, Camille Legg, Cari Leslie, Daniel Chai, Dan Willows, Helen Camisa, Holly Collis Handford, Maggie Onedo, Mary Saunders, Matthew Ip Shaw, and Riley Hardwick.

"We were so excited and inspired by the breadth of talent that we saw during the audition process!," said newly appointed Artistic Director, Jalen Saip. "I look forward to the fresh perspective and the diverse ideas these performers, new and old, will bring to our stage in the upcoming seasons."

Audiences can now catch the new ensemble every Wednesday to Saturday at The Improv Centre located on Granville Island. The regular program of Theatresports continues, and seasonal programming begins on September 30 with Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv. This murder mystery-themed show will run every Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at www.theimprovcentre.ca.

On the horizon for The Improv Centre is the family-fun holiday show, Happy (Hectic) Holiday, the always hilarious Year in Review, and the return of The Late Late Show. As well, TIC's up-and-coming House Teams - mini ensembles made up of developing local talent - will perform each Sunday evening.

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.