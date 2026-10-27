Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THAT'S GAY! COMEDY to Return for Vancouver's Funny And Gay Fest
Hosted by Erin Purghart, the show will present the city's queer comedians at Little Mountain Gallery.
THAT'S GAY! COMEDY will return to Vancouver on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Little Mountain Gallery as part of the city's inaugural Funny And Gay Fest.
Hosted by Erin Purghart, the comedy showcase will feature a lineup of Vancouver comedians who identify as queer, bringing together local talent for an evening of stand-up comedy.
The event welcomes audiences of all identities and backgrounds, including queer, trans, straight, and questioning attendees, with a focus on celebrating queer voices and comedy in an inclusive setting.
Now in its fourth year, THAT'S GAY! COMEDY has reportedly sold out every performance since its launch. The show has previously been presented as part of Just For Laughs Toronto, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and the Vancouver Fringe Festival.
The comedy series has also received media coverage from Radio Canada, The Georgia Straight, The Tyee, The Ubyssey, Vancouver Guardian, and Vancouver Magazine.
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