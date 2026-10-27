THAT'S GAY! COMEDY to Return for Vancouver's Funny And Gay Fest

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THAT'S GAY! COMEDY will return to Vancouver on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Little Mountain Gallery as part of the city's inaugural Funny And Gay Fest.

Hosted by Erin Purghart, the comedy showcase will feature a lineup of Vancouver comedians who identify as queer, bringing together local talent for an evening of stand-up comedy.

The event welcomes audiences of all identities and backgrounds, including queer, trans, straight, and questioning attendees, with a focus on celebrating queer voices and comedy in an inclusive setting.

Now in its fourth year, THAT'S GAY! COMEDY has reportedly sold out every performance since its launch. The show has previously been presented as part of Just For Laughs Toronto, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

The comedy series has also received media coverage from Radio Canada, The Georgia Straight, The Tyee, The Ubyssey, Vancouver Guardian, and Vancouver Magazine.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 04 Hrs 06 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming