TABLETOP TIDDIES, A New Canadian Podcast, Empowers Marginalized Genders In The Tabletop RPG Community

Five musical theatre geeks join forces to find a way to keep their love for storytelling, entertainment and TTRPGs thriving!

Madness ensues when five Canadian actors take on a Dungeons and Dragons adventure! Tabletop Tiddies is a Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition Actual Play podcast that is run entirely by people of marginalized genders, with new episodes released every week! With an initial season of 20 episodes planned, Dungeon Master Charlene Bayer will challenge players Amanda Lourenço, Emily Matchette, Sara Mayfield and Rachel Theilade. Their characters will risk it all in a battle royal like you have never heard before, fighting for their chance to live in the inner circle and risking everything in the process. Outside of the game, players will challenge stereotypes and create a safe space for women, marginalised genders, and queer folk in the tabletop roleplaying community. Prepare for some singing, nerdy references, puns, character voices, and a whole lot of chaos!

If you would like to support the Tiddies, consider donning some merch! Head on over to www.tabletoptiddies.threadless.com to pick up shirts, travel mugs, snuggly blankets, and more. They have also launched a Patreon, where listeners will be able to find fun surprises, behind the scenes content and one-shot adventures (also known as tasteful side-quests).

If you wish to experience the chaos in real-time, make sure to follow and subscribe to Tabletop Tiddies' twitch account! The Tabletop Tiddies Team are live streaming each of their episodes on Twitch every Tuesday and releasing the podcast Thursdays on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Buzzsprout, Stitcher, Podchaser, or anywhere you get your podcast fix!

In a world where the entertainment industry has completely shut down due to a virus, five musical theatre geeks join forces to find a way to keep their love for storytelling, entertainment and TTRPGs thriving!

Tabletop Tiddies is a weekly queer and feminist TTRPG podcast hosted entirely by people of marginalised genders, based out of beautiful British Columbia, Canada. Listen each week as the players: Amanda, Emily, Rachel and Sara, take on Dungeon Master Charlene's puzzles and adventures. Prepare for some singing, nerdy references, puns and a lot of chaos!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You