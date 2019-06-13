Stone's Throw Production Presents AGAMEMNON by Aeschylus

It is ten years to the day and the Trojan War has finally ended. The children have waited day in and day out for their father King Agamemnon to return. All the while their mother, Clytemnestra, is plotting the downfall of the great ruler. The events of the past are being brought to light; it's left to the daughter, who watches these events unfold before her very eyes, to learn how to cope in the face of great trauma.

What actions do we take in the face of trauma in the hopes that we can create a better world for our children? More than just a family drama, Agamemnon touches on the darkest parts of being a family and the struggle to do right by our children.

The final show of the Stone Throw season, this project sees ten young artist coming together to collaborate and devise their way through this classic text. For Studio 58 graduate Alina Blackett, this project is a chance to grow in a way most young artists do not get to do. "The play is so meaty and young artists often don't get the chance to dive into the classics. I am also really excited for the chance to collaborate with an ensemble. It's interesting because collaborating on a classic play like this is so rare. Each artist can have their own artistic fulfilment and can choose what they want to bring to the piece."

First time Director and Producer Linnea Perry is looking forward to bringing this tragic play to life. "It was such an important piece to the person I was while finishing up my BFA. I have always felt like a member of a generation of broken children, beholden to the sins of our fathers. The pain that Clytemnestra holds in her heart is something I relate to and that pain raises important questions: How do we recognize intergenerational trauma when it's engraved into our cultures? How do we change the patterns our mothers set for us? Can we break out of a cycle that has trapped everyone around us?"

Agamemnon by Aeschylus When: July 3 to 6 at 8PM Where: Pacific Theatre, 1440 W 12th Ave (at Hemlock), Vancouver, BC. Tickets: $10-15 (tax included). Playing July 3-Jun 6. 8pm Wednesdays-Saturdays at Pacific Theatre, 1440 W 12th Ave. For tickets ($10-15) call 604.731.5518 or visit pacifictheatre.org.





