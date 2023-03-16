Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Star Guest Conductor Gerard Schwarz Will Lead Vancouver Symphony USA At April Concert

Performances run April 22-23.

Mar. 16, 2023  
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2022/23 season continues with special father and son guests Maestro Gerard Schwarz and internationally recognized cellist Julian Schwarz on April 22-23 at Skyview Concert Hall. Maestro Schwarz will lead the VSO in a program of all American composers, including George Gershwin, Samuel Jones, Valerie Coleman, Howard Hanson, and Gerard Schwarz himself. Julian Schwarz will perform the solo in Jones's Cello Concerto and Gerard Schwarz's In Memoriam.

The April program features Gershwin's timeless classic An American in Paris. First performed in 1928, the work was inspired by the composer's time in Paris during the Années folles. The work went on to be adapted along with many other Gershwin compositions into the popular Gene Kelly film of the same name in 1951. Hanson's Symphony No. 2, also titled "Romantic," was written for the 50th anniversary of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1930, and has been influential to many Hollywood film scores. Maestro Schwarz notably recorded this work with the Seattle Symphony in 1989.

Another program highlight is Samuel Jones's Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra, which was premiered in 2010 and featured Julian Schwarz on the solo. Written to honor Maestro Gerard Schwarz's 26-year tenure with the Seattle Symphony, Gavin Borchert of Seattle Weekly called it, "[...] packed with ideas and generous with tunes; darker rather than lighter in mood; richly orchestrated but never overwhelming as a frame and complement to the soloist."

Tickets are on sale now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances. The tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.




