SHIRLEY VALENTINE to be Presented at Metro Theatre in January

Dec. 21, 2022  

Metro Theatre will present Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell Thursday to Saturday, January 14 to January 29, 2023.

Shirley Valentine is a romantic comedy about a bored housewife with no job, few friends, kids who have flown the nest, and a monotonous marriage. When a friend invites Shirley on a trip to Greece it represents more than just two weeks in the sun. The prospect of such an adventure is fraught with anxiety for Shirley who is afraid that making a change won't lead to anything better. "So much of life is unused", says Shirley. The trip becomes a chance for Shirley to do something deliciously daring by ditching her apron, donning a bikini, and reclaiming abandoned dreams.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Evenings: Thursday to Saturday, January 14 to January 29, 2023

Sunday matinees: January 15 January 22; January 29

PREVIEW Friday, January 13, 2023

Director's Talk Friday, January 20 immediately following the show

Adult $34.50 - Senior/Student $31.50 - Preview, Friday, January 13 - $25.00 plus GST

Buy Tickets On-line at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215967®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191

Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC

HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain

website: http://www.metrotheatre.com

The CAST

Sharing the role of Shirley Valentine

Tamara Prescott and Jill Raymond

Photo credit: Tracy-Lynn Chernaske



