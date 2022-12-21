SHIRLEY VALENTINE to be Presented at Metro Theatre in January
Metro Theatre will present Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell Thursday to Saturday, January 14 to January 29, 2023.
Shirley Valentine is a romantic comedy about a bored housewife with no job, few friends, kids who have flown the nest, and a monotonous marriage. When a friend invites Shirley on a trip to Greece it represents more than just two weeks in the sun. The prospect of such an adventure is fraught with anxiety for Shirley who is afraid that making a change won't lead to anything better. "So much of life is unused", says Shirley. The trip becomes a chance for Shirley to do something deliciously daring by ditching her apron, donning a bikini, and reclaiming abandoned dreams.
PERFORMANCE DATES
Evenings: Thursday to Saturday, January 14 to January 29, 2023
Sunday matinees: January 15 January 22; January 29
PREVIEW Friday, January 13, 2023
Director's Talk Friday, January 20 immediately following the show
Adult $34.50 - Senior/Student $31.50 - Preview, Friday, January 13 - $25.00 plus GST
Buy Tickets On-line at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215967®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191
Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC
HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain
website: http://www.metrotheatre.com
The CAST
Sharing the role of Shirley Valentine
Tamara Prescott and Jill Raymond
Photo credit: Tracy-Lynn Chernaske
