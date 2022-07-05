Rapid Fire Theatre Announces IMPROVAGANZA FESTIVAL 2022 This Month

Rapid Fire Theatre (RFT) will present the 2022 IMPROVAGANZA FESTIVAL from July 13-23! IMPROVAGANZA is Edmonton's international improv and sketch comedy festival featuring improvisers from across Canada and North America! For 10 days this July, RFT will host some of the best comedy acts we can find. This year we're delighted to welcome Ann Pornel the Host of the Great Canadian Baking Show on July 22 to headline the festival!



"The return of IMPROVAGANZA is a celebration of audiences and performers creating live experiences in a room together. This line-up of hilarious performers have been making us laugh from afar and through our screens for years. That includes binge-watching Ann Pornel on the Great Canadian Baking Show, going on a YouTube deep-dive of all the Characters Welcome videos, and streaming every episode of Let's Make A Sci-Fi. It's an absolute treat to be able to bring these groups to Edmonton so that we can share these laughs live and in person!" - Artistic Director Matt Schuurman.



IMPROVAGANZA attendees can expect to be thoroughly entertained with affordable, high-energy improvisation and comedy! The festival will also provide participants with the opportunity to take workshops with international guests and engage in fun social events.



The festival begins with the Opening Night Party featuring Tasty On July 13th at 8 pm!

www.rapidfiretheatre.com

IMPROVAGANZA 2022 LINEUP:

July 13 at 8 PM

OPENING NIGHT PARTY featuring TASTY

An epic party to kick off an epic festival!

July 14 at 8 PM

THE BIG STUPID IMPROV SHOW

5 STARS "An absolute must to see" - VUE WEEKLY

July 15 at 8 PM

THE UNPRONOUNCEABLES

Breaking the rules of pronunciation and audience engagement since 1865.

July 15 at 11 PM

REALIZATION OF THE PERFECT COLLAPSE

Delve into the chaos of the mundane and the boredom of disaster in an improvised void-stare.

July 16 at 8 PM

TREAT SHOW COMEDY

Treat Show is very good improvised comedy. It's like a reward!

July 16 at 11 PM

IMPROVISED DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

Enter a land of swords and sorcery... a place of mazes and monsters...

July 17 at 8 PM

SWAG HAT

A show custom-made for you, the likes of which will never be repeated!

July 19 & 20 at 8 PM

CHARACTERS WELCOME

The best damn character show on the planet (and YouTube)

July 21 at 8 PM

TONY

Tony. They put the FIRE in Rapid Fire Theatre.

July 22 at 8 PM

LET'S MAKE A SCI-FI LIVE

The popular CBC podcast...LIVE!

July 22 at 8 PM

ANN PORNEL & FRIENDS

Host of the Great Canadian Baking Show, as seen on Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Beaverton and This Hour has 22 minutes

July 22 at 11 PM

OUTSIDE JOKE

Winnipeg's improvised musical sensation!

July 23 at 8 PM

REALIZATION OF THE PERFECT COLLAPSE

Delve into the chaos of the mundane and the boredom of disaster in an improvised void-stare.

July 23 at 11 PM

THEATRESPORTS FINALS

An international battle of wits and hilarity!