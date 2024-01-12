Progress Lab To Host DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING Industry Reading

An industry read of DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING is scheduled for January 28th, 2024 at Progress Lab 1422 in Vancouver, BC.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Metro Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE A Heartwarming Musical Tribute Photo 1 Metro Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE A Heartwarming Musical Tribute
The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehal Photo 2 The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehall, February 3-March 3
Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer Photo 3 Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer
Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18 Photo 4 Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18

Progress Lab To Host DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING Industry Reading

Progress Lab To Host DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING Industry Reading

An industry read of DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING (an anthology play inspired by Mark Leiren-Young's DIM SUM DIARIES) is set for January 28th, 2024 at Progress Lab 1422 in Vancouver, BC.

This is ahead of a week-long workshop presentation which will be performed at the end of March at Granville Island's THE NEST.

The all-star Chinese-Canadian cast includes TONY GIROUX (Motherland: Fort Salem, A Sugar & Spice Holiday), LIAM MA (Apple TV+'s Stream Flows From A River), AURORA CHAN (United Players' Vietgone, Chimerica, VACT's Flower Drum Song) and introducing JANE LOY and Sheridan Music Theatre graduate MIKAYLA KWAN.

DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING is a follow-up to Mark Leiren-Young's 1991 radio drama. The first DIM SUM DIARIES gave insight into how Vancouverites felt about the influx of immigrants moving to Vancouver from Hong Kong, from white and Asian perspectives.

32 years later, this original new work examines how attitudes towards Chinese Canadians have evolved since then, this time from a Chinese-Canadian perspective. SECOND HELPING examines the anti-Asian sentiments during COVID-19 and its impact on Chinese-Canadian health workers; the intricacies of being Asian and queer; being a neurodivergent Asian woman; transracial adoption; being biracial; and first-, second-, third-generation Chinese-Canadian family dynamics.

Fabulist Theatre commissioned this play to showcase the diversity and intersectionality of the Chinese-Canadian community, that there is not just one definite Chinese-Canadian experience.

Seven Chinese-Canadian writers from established to emerging including (KEVIN CHONG, AARON JAN, DALE LEE KWONG, Yvette Lu, MINH LY, LOUISA PHUNG SUK YEE, Kenneth Tynan) have conducted interviews or have drawn on firsthand experience. MARK LEIREN-YOUNG himself provides material based on interviews with some of Vancouver's most successful Chinese-Canadians. VALERIE SING-TURNER, founder of Visceral Visions, serves as dramaturge. DAMON BRADLEY JANG (recent Stratford Festival Company Member and Associate Director Cockroach, Tarragon Theatre, and Co-Artisic Director of Fabulist Theatre) will direct the reading and workshop.

JOHN JULIANI and DONNA WONG-JULIANI commissioned Leiren-Young's initial radio drama as part of their company Savage God, in the hopes that it could spark conversation and inspire others to share their experiences. Through this project, Fabulist Theatre honours and celebrates John Juliani's legacy and impact. A great Canadian theatre performer/director/producer/creator, Juliani passed away in 2003 of liver cancer at the age of 63. Donna Wong-Juliani, spent much of her childhood in Vancouver's Chinatown. Wong-Juliani has been a great support and font of knowledge as Fabulist conceived this project. Her own words will be featured in this play.

Fabulist Theatre is thrilled to have support and sponsorship from the Chinatown Storytelling Centre and UBC Learning Exchange.

The reading will be at 3pm, January 28th, at Progress Lab 1422.1422 William Street Vancouver Admission is by donation. Suggested $15.00 .Capacity is limited, email mary@fabulisttheatre.ca to RSVP.



RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
THE FLAME Storytelling Event Sparks Its Debut In Richmond At Gateway Theatre On February 1 Photo
THE FLAME Storytelling Event Sparks Its Debut In Richmond At Gateway Theatre On February 10

Gateway Theatre presents The Flame: Lunar New Year Edition on February 10. This one-night only performance of Vancouver's wildly popular, storytelling series makes its Richmond debut with an evening of 'True Stories Told by People Who Lived Them'.

2
Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer Photo
Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer

The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced the appointment of Carlos Yam as its new Chief Financial Officer. Yam will officially assume his role on January 15, 2024, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer in both public and private sectors.

3
Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18 Photo
Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18

Anvil Theatre will present Hannah Moscovitch's Bunny from Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 18, 2024.

4
Metro Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE A Heartwarming Musical Tribute Photo
Metro Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE A Heartwarming Musical Tribute

Metro Theatre presents 'Always... Patsy Cline,' a heartwarming musical based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with a fan. Don't miss this tribute to the legendary country singer, featuring live performances of her unforgettable hits. Tickets available now.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

THE FLAME Storytelling Event Sparks Its Debut In Richmond At Gateway Theatre On February 10THE FLAME Storytelling Event Sparks Its Debut In Richmond At Gateway Theatre On February 10
Vancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial OfficerVancouver Art Gallery Reveals New Chief Financial Officer
The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehall, February 3-March 3The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehall, February 3-March 3
Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
Where the Wild Things Are in Vancouver Where the Wild Things Are
Presentation House Theatre (2/02-2/11)
The Mirror in Vancouver The Mirror
DanceHouse (1/24-1/27)
Song of Freedom in Vancouver Song of Freedom
Christ Church Cathedral (2/03-2/03)
DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season in Vancouver DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
Vancouver Opera presents Donizetti's Don Pasquale in Vancouver Vancouver Opera presents Donizetti's Don Pasquale
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (2/10-2/18)
Evensong for Candlemas in Vancouver Evensong for Candlemas
Christ Church Cathedral (1/28-1/28)
Hairspray in Vancouver Hairspray
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4/02-4/07)
Ramanenjana in Vancouver Ramanenjana
Scotiabank Dance Centre (1/19-1/21)VIDEOS
That Was Then in Vancouver That Was Then
The NEST (1/19-1/21)
I Am William / Je Suis William in Vancouver I Am William / Je Suis William
Carousel Theatre for Young People (2/13-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You