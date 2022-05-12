Pi Theatre Announces Final Show of its Pi Provocateurs 2021-22 Presentation Series

Pi Theatre announced today its third and final installment of its Pi Provocateurs 2021-2022 Presentation Series. David Gagnon Walker's This Is the Story of the Child Ruled by Fear will be presented from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4 at KW Studios located at 111 W. Hastings Street in Vancouver.

Coming to Vancouver directly from High Performance Rodeo in Calgary, David Gagnon Walker has written a play for himself, along with a gathering of friends and strangers, to read together out loud. It is the imaginary story of an imaginary child in an imaginary land - a poetic fable about how to live with the slowly unfolding emergencies of our world. It is also an invitation to audience members to join in on the artistic process, and a testament to the power of a roomful of people discovering a new story together.

Created by a team of award-winning artists from across Canada, This Is the Story of the Child Ruled by Fear invites you back to the theatre after the strangest years of our lives, asking you to help tell a story about worry and wonder; loneliness and community; and beauty and fear.

This Is the Story of the Child Ruled by Fear is part of the Pi Provocateurs 2021-2022 Presentation Series. Pi Theatre produces theatre that is intellectually alive and emotionally charged. Since 2016, Pi Theatre's Provocateurs Presentation Series has been creating opportunities for Canadian theatre and performance makers looking to push the boundaries of their work and practice.

"The piece is intimate and deeply personal. It's also driven by big, deep questions about human purpose and the much larger, mythic forces at work in all of our lives." - Marcus Youssef

"We all have fears and sometimes we can be brave and sometimes we can't. The play evades a simple answer. Nevertheless, the true outcome is that in the end, we have all partaken in a collective journey to create something that we don't know how it goes, and we journey together with generosity for the risk of participating. The result is a kind of vulnerable rough beauty." - Dr. Jenn Stephenson, PLAY: The Blog