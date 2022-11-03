Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pi Provocateurs Presents SZEPTY/WHISPERS at The Progress Lab Next Month

Performances run December 1-4, 2022.

Register for Vancouver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  
Pi Provocateurs Presents SZEPTY/WHISPERS at The Progress Lab Next Month

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Szepty/Whispers from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Progress Lab in East Vancouver (1422 William Street).

In Szepty/Whispers, a neurodivergent artist probes their family's silence around mental health, sifting through traces of the past. As they grapple with the risks and possibilities of disclosure, they question how culture, migration, and trauma shape generational perspectives on disability. Through fragments of personal narrative, documentary material, and multimedia design, Szepty/Whispers attempts to connect across silence - to find kinship without a shared language.

Written by Veronique West and co-produced by Rumble Theatre and V West, Szepty/Whispers experiments with a creative approach to accessibility, embedding audio description into the performer's lines and captions into the projection design. The writer/performer is neurodivergent, mad, chronically ill, and non-binary. The creative team includes intersectional Deaf, disabled, mad, and neurodivergent artists. The project strives to centre their realities, bringing communities together, while recognizing our diverse and sometimes contrasting needs.




Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INS Photo
Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUE
Mitch and Murray Productions launches its 2022-2023 season, which marks the company's ten-year anniversary, with the world premiere of Instantaneous Blue from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.
The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This Month Photo
The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This Month
The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the holiday season, which begins on November 17 and closes on December 31, 2022.
The World Premiere Of Manami Haras COURAGE NOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre This Month Photo
The World Premiere Of Manami Hara's COURAGE NOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre This Month
The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), is pleased to present the world premiere of Manami Hara's Courage Now from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
IndieFest to Return Fully In-Person in November Photo
IndieFest to Return Fully In-Person in November
The third annual IndieFest will return to showcase new and genre-defying musical performances to highlight the stories and people that have been overshadowed by history and tradition. From modern opera, new music, and Indigenous performances to drag, theatre and extended reality, the festival empowers marginalized artists to change the narrative and reimagine the future of storytelling. The festival takes place at several local venues on Nov. 16 - 27, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Canadian Premiere of ANGEL'S BONE to be Presented at The Annex Theatre as Part of IndieFestCanadian Premiere of ANGEL'S BONE to be Presented at The Annex Theatre as Part of IndieFest
November 2, 2022

The country's most innovative music and opera organizations are coming together to present the Canadian premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel's Bone from November 25-27, 2022 at The Annex Theatre as part of IndieFest.
Mitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUEMitch and Murray Productions Kicks Off Its 10th Anniversary With The World Premiere Of INSTANTANEOUS BLUE
November 2, 2022

Mitch and Murray Productions launches its 2022-2023 season, which marks the company's ten-year anniversary, with the world premiere of Instantaneous Blue from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.
The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This MonthThe Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This Month
November 1, 2022

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the holiday season, which begins on November 17 and closes on December 31, 2022.
The World Premiere Of Manami Hara's COURAGE NOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre This MonthThe World Premiere Of Manami Hara's COURAGE NOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre This Month
November 1, 2022

The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), is pleased to present the world premiere of Manami Hara's Courage Now from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
IndieFest to Return Fully In-Person in NovemberIndieFest to Return Fully In-Person in November
October 29, 2022

The third annual IndieFest will return to showcase new and genre-defying musical performances to highlight the stories and people that have been overshadowed by history and tradition. From modern opera, new music, and Indigenous performances to drag, theatre and extended reality, the festival empowers marginalized artists to change the narrative and reimagine the future of storytelling. The festival takes place at several local venues on Nov. 16 - 27, 2022.