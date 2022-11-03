Pi Provocateurs Presents SZEPTY/WHISPERS at The Progress Lab Next Month

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Szepty/Whispers from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Progress Lab in East Vancouver (1422 William Street).

In Szepty/Whispers, a neurodivergent artist probes their family's silence around mental health, sifting through traces of the past. As they grapple with the risks and possibilities of disclosure, they question how culture, migration, and trauma shape generational perspectives on disability. Through fragments of personal narrative, documentary material, and multimedia design, Szepty/Whispers attempts to connect across silence - to find kinship without a shared language.

Written by Veronique West and co-produced by Rumble Theatre and V West, Szepty/Whispers experiments with a creative approach to accessibility, embedding audio description into the performer's lines and captions into the projection design. The writer/performer is neurodivergent, mad, chronically ill, and non-binary. The creative team includes intersectional Deaf, disabled, mad, and neurodivergent artists. The project strives to centre their realities, bringing communities together, while recognizing our diverse and sometimes contrasting needs.