Now With An Extended Run, Prepare For Even More HYSTERIA

Due to overwhelming reaction, Direct Theatre Company have announced they are extending their run by adding new dates, now running to the 28th September. Drawing on real experiences and examining modern outrage culture in our increasingly technology-obsessed world, Hysteria explores female sexuality, the socio-political expectations of women and how our divisive post-#metoo society continues to challenge and confront. Featuring original live music, dance and filmed elements, Hysteria performs at the Havana Theatre this September 18th - 28th.

All is not well in Fornicopia. Hysteria presents a future where technology is introduced to mitigate the hysterical response to the #metoo movement. Following a controversial referendum, a new 'Right Consent' app is developed to record sexual consent; removing the possibility of miscommunication, eliminating false reports and enabling rape cases to be fast-tracked to conviction. Backed by the government, it is believed that this development will allow greater sexual freedom with added safety for society in a minimally intrusive way, we watch as the app enter its beta-phase before the mandatory rollout and bear witness to the other technological and societal advances towards a "better", "safer" future for all.

As smart technology continues at an alarming rate to shape our society, and in a world where our online presence becomes increasingly important in qualifying our actual existence, Hysteria fuses comedy and horror in this rollercoaster of brutal honesty.

Showtimes: 8pm, Wednesday 18th-Saturday 28th September (No shows 22nd/23rd)

Venue: Havana Theatre, 1212 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X4

Tickets: Havanavancouver.com/theatre, 604-253-9119





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You