New West's Massey Theatre Announces Concert With The Boom Booms

Four shows take place October 16 @ 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm and October 17 @ 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm.

New West's Massey Theatre will present The Boom Booms as the initial concert for its Fall 2020 Concerts programming. With only 50 tickets available for each performance, their high-energy music is guaranteed to get you up dancing with your bubble.

Four shows take place October 16 @ 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm and October 17 @ 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm.

Their unique funk, soul and Latin styles come to life on stage bringing a highly energetic show - much needed during these unprecedented times. They've headlined the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival and played slots at the province's top music festivals like the Squamish Valley Music Festival, the Pemberton Music Festival, and New West's own Uptown Live as well as touring around the world.

Featuring five members, the group consists of brothers Aaron Ross (lead vocals) and Sean Ross (keys), Tom Van Deursen (guitar), Geordie Hart (bass), and Theo Vincent (drums). The Boom Booms were awarded $75,000 in BC's prestigious Peak Performance Project and The Georgia Straight readers voted them Best Unsigned Band in Vancouver five times in a row.

We have reduced ourcapacity to just 50 (out of 1,260) and have introduced new ticketing structures to ensure events are safe and responsible. A detailed COVID-19 safety plan as well as audience guides can be found online.

Tickets for this show will be selling fast, so get yours now and treat yourself to an evening you won't forget. Learn more and get tickets at https://www.masseytheatre.com/event/the-boom-booms/.

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You