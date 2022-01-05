ITSAZOO and Aphotic Theatre Announce Cancellation of THE CAFE

Due to the current provincial health orders, ITSAZOO, in partnership with Aphotic Theatre, and co-presented with the PuSh Festival, have announced the cancellation of the world premiere of The CafÃ©, originally scheduled to run from January 25 - February 5, 2022 at Kafka's (577 Great Northern Way).

The current COVID-19 health orders in BC - which mandates physical distancing and restricts movement between tables at restaurants, cafes and bars - prohibits the presentation of The CafÃ©, which takes place in a real Vancouver coffee shop and involves audience members moving amongst tables.

Designed as an immersive theatrical experience, The CafÃ© encourages audience members to sit at or near one of seven "performance tables," moving throughout the course of the presentation to watch all seven vignette performances created by nine diverse playwrights.

"We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel The CafÃ©, in respect of and in adherence with the current provincial health orders, but we look forward to presenting this show to audiences later this year when it is considered safe to do so," says Sebastien Archibald, Artistic Producer of ITSAZOO. "Although the current public health restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on January 18, out of an abundance of caution we are choosing to cancel the presentation in anticipation that restrictions may be extended later this month. Additionally, the health and safety of our cast and crew are of our utmost priority, and we do not wish to risk exposing them to potential COVID-19 transmission during rehearsals."



While the 2022 PuSh Festival will not be able to move forward with this production, there are still 12 other PuSh presentations and Club PuSh that are moving forward, including three shows with online viewing options. Tickets and information at pushfestival.ca