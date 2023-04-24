HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season

Broadway Across Canada has unveiled their highly anticipated 25th Anniversary Broadway season, featuring four spectacular theatrical productions that will take center stage at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting this fall. The season will kick off with the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN, followed by the hilarious hit musical MEAN GIRLS, featuring a book by Tina Fey. Next up is the returning favorite, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY, and rounding off the season is the unforgettable theatrical experience of Disney's FROZEN.

"It's been a true privilege to share in the Broadway experience with our loyal patrons for what's been an incredible 25 years at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. We look forward to continuing to bring memorable Broadway stories to Vancouver for many years to come, starting with our 25th Anniversary Season," said Shana Levin, Vice President, Broadway Across Canada.

Subscribers of Broadway Across Canada's 2023-2024 Vancouver Season receive exclusive perks, including priority seating access, guaranteed prices, no fee easy payment plans, guaranteed same seat locations for all season presentations, and easy online upgrades and exchanges. Current 2022-2023 season subscribers will receive information on their automatic renewal process by email today.

Four-show season packages start at $215.00 and are available for American Express Cardmembers today, or for the general public starting April 27 2023, at 10 a.m. Broadway Across Canada subscriptions can be purchased at BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by calling 866.542.7469. Groups of 10 or more can also purchase through Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by calling 800.889.8457.

Don't miss out on this milestone 25th Anniversary Broadway season presented by Broadway Across Canada, bringing the magic of Broadway to Vancouver once again with an exceptional lineup of world-class productions. Get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable season of Broadway entertainment!

HADESTOWN

November 7 - 12, 2023

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MEAN GIRLS

January 23 - 28, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The Story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery."

HAIRSPRAY

April 2 - 7, 2024

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

HAIRSPRAY features the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat".

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Disney's FROZEN

July 9 - 21, 2024

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

American Express® Card Members have access to some of the best seats in the house for Broadway Across Canada performances. Advance tickets* will be made available through Front Of The Line® by American Express. Presale and single ticket on-sales for all shows to be announced at a later time.