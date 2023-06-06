Grand Prairie Boy's Choir Bring Musical Fun To Vancouver On Canada Day

Over 100 men and boys bring choral magic to Vancouver's Christ Church Cathedral in program exploring themes of power - and How to Eat Fried Worms.

Jun. 06, 2023

Presented by the Vancouver Children's Choir, the Grand Prairie Boys' Choir features a fun program perfect for children How to Eat Fried Worms (2pm), as well as a traditional choral program (3:15pm) exploring themes of power with works by Humbert Parry, Coldplay, Mark Burrow, and more. Two contrasting programs showcase this Albertan choral powerhouse on Canada Day. Admission to each performance is by donation.

The Grand Prairie Boys' Choir in Concert


Jeannie Pernal, Artistic Director

Christ Church Cathedral
690 Burrard St, Vancouver
July 1st | 2pm & 3:15pm
Admission by Donation

featuring

How To Eat Fried Worms

lyrics by Ed Eherer, music by Trent Worthington

How to Eat Fried Worms is a fun-filled 45-minute staged musical play perfect for little kids of all ages and based on a beloved children's book that explores which condiment is best for fried worms as Billy, the main character, tries to win an unappetizing bet.

Sung with gusto by the unchanged voices (grades 5 -7) of the Grand Prairie Boys' Choir, this rollicking musical treat is full of wholesome spirited tricks and expressive singing. Enjoy this fun performance in the air-conditioned comfort of Christ Church Cathedral for families downtown on Canada Day. How to Eat Fried Worms starts at 2pm.



