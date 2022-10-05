Firehall Arts Centre Presents TJ Dawe's BLUEBERRIES ARE ASSHOLES, October 19-30

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 05, 2022  
The Firehall Arts Centre will present TJ Dawe's Blueberries Are Assholes from Wednesday, October 19 to Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Fringe legend and beloved Vancouverite TJ Dawe (Tired Clichés, Medicine, The Slipknot, Operatic Panic Attack, One Man Star Wars Trilogy) gives his storytelling muscles a rest to tickle our funny bone with an hour of jokes and observations - riffing on food, the English language, the human body, and the tremendous overall weirdness of the world.

In addition to Dawe's surreal stand-up show, The Firehall is excited to shine a light on the Vancouver stand-up community with opening sets from comedians including Charlie Demers, Patrick Maliha, Yumi Nagashima, and more.

"It is great to have TJ Dawe back at The Firehall again, bringing audiences his Fringe hit, Blueberries Are Assholes," says Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. "And to make things even more fun-filled and entertaining, we have invited guest stand-up comedians to join TJ for this run. At each performance, we will feature one of Vancouver's talented comedians prior to TJ's show. I know we can all use a few laughs in our lives right now, so we are promising our audiences a barrelful."

For more information on The Firehall, please visit www.firehallartscentre.ca.





