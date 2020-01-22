Firehall Arts Centre Presents TALKING SEX ON SUNDAY

The Firehall Arts Centre will celebrate International Women's Day with the world premiere of Talking Sex on Sunday from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

On the first Sunday of every month, Margot and her lady pals always host a theme party. What happens when Margot decides to kick it up a notch by having a Sex Toy Party?

In this new musical comedy by Sara-Jeanne Hosie and Nico Rhodes, we witness these women share fears, reveal dirty secrets, explore new possibilities, and find the power of female friendship. Directed by Donna Spencer, Talking Sex on Sunday features performances from such fierce females as Janet Gigliotti, Jennifer Lines, Sara Vickruck, Irene Karas Loeper, Caitriona Murphy, Katrina Reynolds, and Seana-Lee Wood.

"I am delighted to be working with such a powerhouse team of actresses on this wonderful new work created by Sara-Jeanne and Nico," says Spencer. "It's a perfect piece for late winter, and reminds us how for so many years - and even now - women have not spoken openly or been proud of their sexuality. Dr. Ruth has done her best to get us talking, but there is always more to be said."

Credits for Talking Sex on Sunday

Book & Lyrics: Sara-Jeanne Hosie

Developed with: Edwin Wong

Music: Sara-Jeanne Hosie & Nico Rhodes

Arrangements & Orchestrations: Nico Rhodes

Performers: Janet Gigliotti, Jennifer Lines, Sara Vickruck, Irene Karas Loeper, Caitriona Murphy, Katrina Reynolds, & Seana-Lee Wood

Director: Donna Spencer

Dramaturg: Shawn Macdonald

Choreography: Sara-Jeanne Hosie

Stage Manager: Tanya Schwarzle

Set Design: Brian Ball

Lighting Design: Michael Hewitt

Costume Design: Stacey Steadman

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre, please visit www.firehallartscentre.ca.





