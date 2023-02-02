Firehall Arts Centre Presents OUR GHOSTS, March 19- April 2

The Firehall will present the Vancouver premiere of Our Ghosts from Sunday, March 19 to Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Written by Sally Stubbs and produced by Our Ghosts Collective in association with Western Gold, Our Ghosts is a haunting mystery inspired by the disappearance of the playwright's own father. This theatre production explores the ramifications of official and personal responses to the disappearance of a plane and its pilots. At the heart of the play, however, is a love story and the mystery that defines one woman's life and, by extension, the lives of her children: the disappearance from the Comox Air Base of a Canadian Forces fighter jet and, with it, Flight Officer Gerald Stubbs.

"It is great to welcome Sally Stubbs back to The Firehall with our presentation of her script, Our Ghosts," says Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. "Sally has put together a wonderful team of collaborators to bring this autobiographical story to the stage, sharing the impact of her family's loss and the reverberations from that loss on others including Search and Rescue workers as well as Air Force colleagues."