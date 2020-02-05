Eyagi Productions Hosts DREAMS: A CABARET 2.0

Eyagi Productions returns with their third show of the season on February 9th, after a very successful production of "Westerburg Reunion: Heathers in Concert," with another talented and passionate group of Vancouver performance artists.

The cast of "Dreams: a Cabaret 2.0" is a diverse troupe composed of the following 7 artists: Paulo Camia ("13" with Eternal Theatre Collective, "Albireo: A New Musical" with Rushed Productions), Britney Cheng ("Before We Go" and "Legally Blonde" with UBC Musical Theatre Troupe), Max Kim ("Next to Normal" with West Moon Theatre, "Dear Evan Hansen Concert" with Laughing Matters Theatre Company), Katrina Teitz ("Crybaby" with Awkward Stage, "Bare" with Eternal Theatre), Dani Masiglat ("Heathers" and "Chicago" with UBC Musical Theatre Troupe), Nathan Metral ("Hercules, Our Hero" with Liege Theatre, "Starlit Princess Waltz" with Disneyland Paris), and Ryan Nunez ("Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" with Align Entertainment, President of Play on Words Productions Theatre Company)!

The venue being located at The Backstage Lounge (1585 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC), the cabaret is set with a bar filled with a variety of drinks of your choosing! Overall, "Dreams: a Cabaret 2.0" is happening in a relaxed, cozy setting for friends and loved ones to mingle and socialize while listening to awesome live music!

"I'm very excited to reunite old and new friends for this special concert," said Eyagi's founder and artistic director, YooRa Kang. "It will be a fun night for the Vancouver theatre community to celebrate local artists and get excited for our new season."

Visit us at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4506614 to purchase tickets or come check us out on our Facebook page (https://buff.ly/390ZFoT) to learn more about "Dreams: a Cabaret 2





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You